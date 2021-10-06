Latest on Coronavirus

UrduPoint.com

Wed 06th October 2021 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.813 million, over 235.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 235,645,770, including 4,813,408 fatalities. As many as 6.34 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The European Union should consider using the Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose amid the falling efficacy of Pfizer's vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

The developer of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the Gamaleya research institute, hopes that the drug will receive necessary approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) by the end of the year, Vladimir Gushchin, a senior researcher at the institute, said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it would complete the evaluation of the Indian-made Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine this month, paving the way for approval of the vaccine for use worldwide.

A study of COVID-19 among Americans aged 65 and above covering the first five months of the year showed that vaccinations prevented hundreds of thousands of new infections and scores of deaths, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a report.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will consider launching a rolling review of Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill given its promising results submitted by the company, Marco Cavaleri, EMA's head of vaccine strategy, said.

Russia recorded 25,110 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 25,781 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,637,427, the federal response center said.

The Kremlin is concerned over the level of coronavirus vaccination in Russia that remains insufficient amid the growing death rates, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Significant declines in the incidence of COVID-19 are evident in all world regions except Europe, a representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Australia will open its borders to foreigners in 2022, as it is currently giving priority to its citizens and residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

A protracted pandemic could cost the global economy some $5.3 trillion over the next five years if the gap in access to vaccines and health care remains unequal across the globe, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated that global public debt has soared to almost 100 percent of the GDP as governments struggled to contain the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, IMF's Georgieva also said.

The coronavirus causing COVID-19 was probably already 'spreading virulently' in the Chinese city of Wuhan as early as summer 2019, according to a study by the internet 2.0 cybersecurity consulting company, which analyzed purchasing data of organizations dealing with disease control and prevention in the city.

