UrduPoint.com

Latest On Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:20 AM

Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.831 million, over 236.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 236,638,946, including 4,831,050 fatalities. As many as 6.39 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The process of approval of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V at the World Health Organization (WHO) is about to be sorted out following negotiations with Moscow, Mariangela Simao, the assistant director-general of the WHO, said.

Russia's Gamaleya Research Center will begin clinical trials of a combined influenza and coronavirus vaccine at the end of 2022, Director Alexander Gintsburg said.

Joint production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was launched in Uzbekistan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's office said following his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nigeria is expecting to finalize details of the deal on procurement of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the near future, with two options currently on the table, Abdullahi Shehu, the Nigerian ambassador in Moscow, told Sputnik.

Germany decided not to toughen COVID-19 measures after discovering that the number of those vaccinated is up to 5% higher than previously thought, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

Pfizer said it had asked the US food and Drug Administration to authorize emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

An option to require vaccinations on commercial flights is not off the table of the Biden administration as it remains focused on the aggressive action to fight the ongoing pandemic, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that some $8 billion would be required to ensure that 40% of people worldwide are vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Russia's single-day coronavirus increase surged to the 2021 highest to date with 27,550 new cases (up from 25,133 the day before), bringing the cumulative total to 7,690,110, the federal response center said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 17,893 to 21,516,967 within the past 24 hours, the national ministry of health said.

India has confirmed 22,431 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 33,894,312, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

India will open for tourists on October 15, the country's ministry of home affairs announced.

Russia's westernmost Kaliningrad Region is considering the possibility of terminating the provision of routine medical care if the free bed capacity for patients with COVID-19 runs out, Governor Anton Alikhanov told Sputnik.

Coronavirus could be easily transmitted from humans back to animals, for example, when a bat picks up a half-eaten fruit left by an infected person, thus making it possible for the virus to mutate and cause another pandemic, Wang Linfa, professor from the Emerging Infectious Diseases program at the Duke-NUS Medical school, said.

South Korean authorities have granted three requests by civilian groups to deliver drugs and other humanitarian medical supplies to the North, the Ministry of Unification said.

Related Topics

World Governor Moscow Russia Drugs White House Simao Vladimir Putin Kaliningrad Uzbekistan Brazil October Influenza Family Media From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination ..

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination targets

3 hours ago
 SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

3 hours ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

3 hours ago
 AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions i ..

AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality to celebrate World Migratory Bi ..

Dubai Municipality to celebrate World Migratory Birds Day 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.