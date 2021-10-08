Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.831 million, over 236.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 236,638,946, including 4,831,050 fatalities. As many as 6.39 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The process of approval of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V at the World Health Organization (WHO) is about to be sorted out following negotiations with Moscow, Mariangela Simao, the assistant director-general of the WHO, said.

Russia's Gamaleya Research Center will begin clinical trials of a combined influenza and coronavirus vaccine at the end of 2022, Director Alexander Gintsburg said.

Joint production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was launched in Uzbekistan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's office said following his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nigeria is expecting to finalize details of the deal on procurement of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the near future, with two options currently on the table, Abdullahi Shehu, the Nigerian ambassador in Moscow, told Sputnik.

Germany decided not to toughen COVID-19 measures after discovering that the number of those vaccinated is up to 5% higher than previously thought, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

Pfizer said it had asked the US food and Drug Administration to authorize emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

An option to require vaccinations on commercial flights is not off the table of the Biden administration as it remains focused on the aggressive action to fight the ongoing pandemic, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that some $8 billion would be required to ensure that 40% of people worldwide are vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Russia's single-day coronavirus increase surged to the 2021 highest to date with 27,550 new cases (up from 25,133 the day before), bringing the cumulative total to 7,690,110, the federal response center said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 17,893 to 21,516,967 within the past 24 hours, the national ministry of health said.

India has confirmed 22,431 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 33,894,312, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

India will open for tourists on October 15, the country's ministry of home affairs announced.

Russia's westernmost Kaliningrad Region is considering the possibility of terminating the provision of routine medical care if the free bed capacity for patients with COVID-19 runs out, Governor Anton Alikhanov told Sputnik.

Coronavirus could be easily transmitted from humans back to animals, for example, when a bat picks up a half-eaten fruit left by an infected person, thus making it possible for the virus to mutate and cause another pandemic, Wang Linfa, professor from the Emerging Infectious Diseases program at the Duke-NUS Medical school, said.

South Korean authorities have granted three requests by civilian groups to deliver drugs and other humanitarian medical supplies to the North, the Ministry of Unification said.