Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.839 million, over 237 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 237,074,906, including 4,839,814 fatalities. As many as 6.42 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that a significant progress had been achieved with Sputnik V vaccine registration by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and emphasized that politicians should not interfere in the professional dialogue on the matter but provide assistance.

The EMA may conduct additional inspections in Russia upon receipt of new data on the Sputnik V vaccine, the regulator told Sputnik.

Pregnant women do not suffer from any complications after being vaccinated against COVID-19, the Russian Health Ministry's senior gynecologist Leyla Adamyan told Sputnik.

Latvia is introducing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for all public sector employees, with plans to extend the measure to the private sector, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said.

More than a half of adults in the United States support introducing a mandate to vaccinate children 12 years of age or older who are willing to attend public schools in person, a new poll by Politico and Harvard T.H. Chan school of Public Health revealed.

Russia recorded 27,246 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 27,550 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,717,356, the federal response center said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 15,591 to 21,532,558 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said.

India has confirmed 21,257 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 33,915,569, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The Russian Health Ministry told Sputnik that it had submitted to the EU documents for mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates, and representatives of the European regulator might pay a visit in December as part of the Sputnik V vaccine certification procedure.

Mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates with the EU is extremely important and should be formalized to remove obstacles to the movement of citizens, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Israel will expand its COVID-19 quarantine strategy in schools and allow students to return to in-person classes after two PCR tests in so-called green communities with low incidence rates, the office of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

The world's top economies suffered reputation damage after a year of COVID-19 restrictions, a poll published by a Spanish think-tank Elcano Royal Institute and US reputation research firm RepTrak revealed.