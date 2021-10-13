Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.862 million, over 238.5 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 238,557,111, including 4,862,317 fatalities. As many as 6.51 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The World Health Organization (WHO) can approve Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year if Moscow signs the necessary legal documents in the coming days, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said in an interview with Sputnik. The WHO hopes that Sputnik V will be approved, since preliminary data show this is a "good vaccine", Swaminathan said.

The idea of mixing different vaccines against COVID-19 for boosting the immune response is quite interesting but more research data is needed, including on Russia's Sputnik V, Swaminathan said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia does not think that the recent claims by The Sun tabloid that Moscow stole the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine formula will be taken seriously, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

British newspaper Daily Express has apologized for the publication of material about Russia's alleged theft of the AstraZeneca vaccine formula for the creation of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The Moscow region is making vaccination against the coronavirus mandatory for those employed in the service sector, the regional health ministry said.

German biotech company CureVac announced its decision to withdraw its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate from the European Medicines Agency's rolling review in favor of concentrating its efforts on developing second-generation mRNA vaccines.

A committee of health experts for the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has recommended the home-grown coronavirus vaccine Covaxin for emergency use among children aged from 2-18, the Hindustan Times reported, citing a senior official source.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte suggested that people reluctant to receive a COVID-19 shot should be inoculated while asleep.

Russia recorded 28,190 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 29,409 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,832,964, the federal response center said.

Turkey's number of new daily infections rose to a five-month high of 30,563 on Monday, new COVID-19 figures published by the health ministry showed.

Court hearing of a case brought by the COVID-19 vaccine opponents at the Tokyo District Court was disrupted on Tuesday as hundreds of maskless people amassed at the building's entrance struggling to enter the courtroom, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

Over 100 million people worldwide have found themselves below the poverty line due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 4 billion do not have any social assistance, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded the forecast for the global GDP growth in 2021 to 5.9% from July's 6% estimate, according to the fresh World Economic Outlook.

British lawmakers believe that the UK government made serious blunders, such as postponing the first lockdown and delaying testing, trace, and isolate strategies in its initial handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released by the parliament.

The Latvian Medical Association, the Latvian Junior Doctors Association, and the Latvian Nurses Association called on the government to step down due to a "negligent and criminal" approach to tackling COVID-19.