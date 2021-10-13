UrduPoint.com

Latest On Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 01:10 AM

Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.862 million, over 238.5 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 238,557,111, including 4,862,317 fatalities. As many as 6.51 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The World Health Organization (WHO) can approve Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year if Moscow signs the necessary legal documents in the coming days, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said in an interview with Sputnik. The WHO hopes that Sputnik V will be approved, since preliminary data show this is a "good vaccine", Swaminathan said.

The idea of mixing different vaccines against COVID-19 for boosting the immune response is quite interesting but more research data is needed, including on Russia's Sputnik V, Swaminathan said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia does not think that the recent claims by The Sun tabloid that Moscow stole the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine formula will be taken seriously, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

British newspaper Daily Express has apologized for the publication of material about Russia's alleged theft of the AstraZeneca vaccine formula for the creation of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The Moscow region is making vaccination against the coronavirus mandatory for those employed in the service sector, the regional health ministry said.

German biotech company CureVac announced its decision to withdraw its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate from the European Medicines Agency's rolling review in favor of concentrating its efforts on developing second-generation mRNA vaccines.

A committee of health experts for the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has recommended the home-grown coronavirus vaccine Covaxin for emergency use among children aged from 2-18, the Hindustan Times reported, citing a senior official source.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte suggested that people reluctant to receive a COVID-19 shot should be inoculated while asleep.

Russia recorded 28,190 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 29,409 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,832,964, the federal response center said.

Turkey's number of new daily infections rose to a five-month high of 30,563 on Monday, new COVID-19 figures published by the health ministry showed.

Court hearing of a case brought by the COVID-19 vaccine opponents at the Tokyo District Court was disrupted on Tuesday as hundreds of maskless people amassed at the building's entrance struggling to enter the courtroom, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

Over 100 million people worldwide have found themselves below the poverty line due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 4 billion do not have any social assistance, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded the forecast for the global GDP growth in 2021 to 5.9% from July's 6% estimate, according to the fresh World Economic Outlook.

British lawmakers believe that the UK government made serious blunders, such as postponing the first lockdown and delaying testing, trace, and isolate strategies in its initial handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released by the parliament.

The Latvian Medical Association, the Latvian Junior Doctors Association, and the Latvian Nurses Association called on the government to step down due to a "negligent and criminal" approach to tackling COVID-19.

Related Topics

Hearing India IMF World United Nations Moscow Russia Drugs Parliament Company Tokyo United Kingdom July Criminals Media From Government Billion Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World ..

India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

2 hours ago
 Bank deposits up 0.7% to AED1,928.7 bn by end of A ..

Bank deposits up 0.7% to AED1,928.7 bn by end of August: CBUAE

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alk ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alkebulan at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Volcano forces hundreds more to flee on Spanish is ..

Volcano forces hundreds more to flee on Spanish island

36 minutes ago
 UK shares new post-Brexit trade plan for N.Ireland ..

UK shares new post-Brexit trade plan for N.Ireland with EU

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.