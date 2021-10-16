Latest on Coronavirus

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.886 million, almost 239.9 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 239,926,774, including 4,886,917 fatalities. As many as 6.58 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency's (FMBA) Institute of Immunology submitted documents for registration of the MIR 19 drug from COVID-19, according to the registry of medicines.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Vietnamese companies T&T Group and Vabiotech have signed a contract that envisions delivering a batch of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines to Hanoi, Nikolay Nozdrev, the Third Asia Department head at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

Russia and Thailand are exploring the possibility of supplying Russian COVID-19 vaccines to Bangkok, there is also interest in technologies for vaccine production, Nozdrev told Sputnik.

Russia is planning to begin supplying the EpiVacCorona COVID-19 vaccine to Venezuela soon, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said.

Montenegro's health ministry received on Friday a further 40,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V.

Mexican pharmaceutical company Laboratorios de Biológicos y Reactivos de México (BIRMEX) has signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on the transfer of technology of manufacturing the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus to Mexico, BIRMEX head Pedro Zenteno Santaella told Sputnik.

Paraguay has received all doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine procured from Russia, the country's health ministry announced.

Denmark begins offering booster vaccine shots to all citizens who have been fully immunized against COVID-19, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said.

The Swiss drug market supervisory authority, Swissmedic, said on Friday it has registered about 3,000 serious side effects after vaccination against coronavirus in the country, and 150 related deaths.

The food and Drug Administration's (FDA) vaccine advisory committee unanimously recommended that booster shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine be given to people aged 65 and older, and to other Americans with weakened immune systems or who work in high-risk occupations such as health care.

The FDA decided to hold off on deciding to allow Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for use in 12-17 year olds to review a possible myocarditis or a rare inflammatory heart condition side effect, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Japan has pledged to donate an extra 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Central and South America, on top of the 25 million doses the country already gave out to poorer states, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

Russia confirmed a new record high of 32,196 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 31,299 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,925,176, the federal response center said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 14,288 to 21,612,237 within the past 24 hours, the national ministry of health said.

India has confirmed 16,862 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,037,592, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

A laboratory in UK's Wolverhampton suspended COVID-19 testing following allegations that at least 43,000 people may have gotten false negative PCR tests results, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported.

The White House confirmed on Friday that foreign nationals will have to present proof of vaccination against the novel coronavirus in order to enter the United States starting November 8, White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said.

Starting November 8, the United States will allow entry only to those foreign nationals who have been fully immunized with a coronavirus vaccine that has been approved by either the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the World Health Organization (WHO), State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

South Korea intends to extend social distancing measures for a 14-day period as the number of new daily Covid-19 cases in the country has been over 1,000 over the past week, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus disrupted supply chains and an ongoing labor market crunch will continue to choke US consumer sentiment into next year, the University of Michigan said in its latest consumer survey poll of Americans.

