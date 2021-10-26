Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.953 million, almost 243.9 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 243,968,347, including 4,953,017 fatalities. As many as 6.83 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

A new study by Argentine scientists has reaffirmed the safety of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, according to data published by Argentina's health ministry.

At least 90% of Italy's population needs to be vaccinated to keep the COVID-19 pandemic under control, Giovanni Rezza, a senior official at the Italian Health Ministry, said.

Police officers, firefighters and other employees for the New York City municipal government have gathered in the thousands to protest a vaccine mandate for the novel coronavirus and temporarily blocked Manhattan bound traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Russia registered a new single-day record of 37,930 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from the previous record 37,678 cases on October 23, bringing the cumulative total to 8,279,573, the federal response center said.

The coronavirus pandemic will come to an end when all the countries start using the available health tools effectively, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The US government will require all arriving foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated and show proof prior to boarding flights to depart to the United States starting November 8, the Department of State said.

The Dutch Senior Organization ANBO, which defends the interests of the country's elderly, joined on Monday hospitals and the opposition to call on the authorities to tighten COVID-19 measures due to the surge in hospitalizations.

Athletes participating in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can skip a mandatory three-week quarantine upon arrival in the Chinese capital, according to fresh playbooks released by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

South Korea will begin to gradually return to normal life after the coronavirus pandemic from November thanks to the high vaccination rate cross the country, President Moon Jae-in said.

Japanese prefectures that were under an emergency regime or enhanced coronavirus measures, including Tokyo and Osaka, are suspending on Monday the restrictions on the operation of restaurants and bars as the number of COVID-19 cases has been in decrease, local authorities said.

The level of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere in 2020 has reached a new record despite global lockdowns and a temporary suspension of economic activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Greenhouse Gas Bulletin.

Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector has shared with Sputnik exclusive photos of the Delta variant of the coronavirus taken with an electron microscope camera.

UK National Health Service (NHS) will receive 6 billion Pounds ($8.2 billion) in cash to tackle the post-pandemic effects, media reported, citing an upcoming announcement of Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, on the budget 2021.