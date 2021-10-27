Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.961 million, almost 244.3 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:15 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 244,375,052, including 4,961,271 fatalities. As many as 6.85 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The United States will add foreign COVID-19 vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, to its list of accepted shots upon authorization by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Travelers' Health Branch Chief Cindy Friedman told reporters.

Most Russian coronavirus test systems are capable of detecting a new variant of the Delta strain, AY.4.2, Kamil Khafizov, the head of the scientific group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor's Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, told Sputnik.

Uzbekistan is ready to include Russian single-dose coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light in its nationwide immunization effort, the head of the Service for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health, Bakhodir Yusupaliyev, told Sputnik

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he saw no reason to import Western vaccines against COVID-19, expressing his belief that Chinese and Russian vaccines currently used in the country are better.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union's drug regulator, has recommended the use of a booster dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, for people over 18 years of age.

The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19 have been linked to seven rare neurological complications, a post-shot study cited by the Financial Times says.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association (PBA), the largest police department union in the city, filed a lawsuit against Mayor Bill de Blasio's novel coronavirus vaccine mandate, the organization's president Patrick Lynch said in a letter to colleagues.

Argentine Health Minister Carla Vizzotti announced that the country was gearing up for a campaign to give third COVID-19 vaccine doses to those most at risk.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in promised to deliver $5 million worth of coronavirus vaccine doses to the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Russia registered 36,446 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from the record 37,930 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,316,019, the federal response center said.

The authorities of Lanzhou, the capital of the Chinese northwest Gansu province, declared a lockdown in the city to stem the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Malaysian resort archipelago Langkawi will open to tourists from all countries, the country's minister of tourism, arts and culture, Nancy Shukri, said.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that all employees in workplaces that require visitors to provide COVID-19 vaccination certificates for entry will also need to be vaccinated

The East Asia summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation, scheduled for Wednesday, will discuss the economic recovery of the Asia-Pacific region and overcoming the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kremlin said.