Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.986 million, almost 245.8 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:10 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 245,873,961, including 4,986,898 fatalities. As many as 6.94 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Health experts need to make decisions on COVID-19 vaccination of children in Russia, not authorities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday it approved the emergency use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in children ages five to 11 years old.

Peruvian Health Ministry invited the country's citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while being dressed up for Halloween.

Ecuador will include the COVID-19 vaccine in its regular vaccination program allowing citizens a yearly inoculation against the virus, Ecuadorian Public Health Minister Ximena Garzon said.

The finance and health ministries of G20 countries said that it is necessary to vaccinate 40% of the global population against COVID-19 by the end of 2021, and 70% by mid-2022.

Russia registered 39,849 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 40,096 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,432,546, the federal response center said.

Russia's herd immunity against COVID-19 reached 46.8% compared to 45.7% a week ago, the federal coronavirus response center said.

The majority of Russians (53%) said that the introduction of non-working days is a necessary measure, but half of Russians (50%) believe that this will not help stabilize the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection, a fresh poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed.

The G20 nations will seriously consider the coronavirus vaccination certificates recognition, as they believe this will speed up the economic recovery, but an exact decision is yet to be made, Russian G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said.

The European Council recommended to EU countries to lift restrictions on travel to Argentina, Colombia, Peru and Namibia.

French upper chamber of the parliament, the Senate, made several amendments to the draft law on the health emergency regime to blunt the impact of government-imposed restrictive measures and curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

The US intelligence community continues to believe that China's cooperation is needed to reach a conclusive assessment of the origins of the novel coronavirus, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a declassified report.

The US intelligence community remains divided over the origins of the novel coronavirus, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a declassified report.

Advertisements by the US nasal decongestant maker Xlear that its nose spray protects users from COVID-19 for up to four hours resulted in a request that the Justice Department penalize the firm and ban unsupported health claims in the future, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said.