Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.99 million on Sunday, while more than 246.5 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 246,633,898, including 4,998,731 fatalities. As many as 6.94 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

India plans to produce five billion coronavirus vaccine doses next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the G20 summit in Rome.

The kingdom of Cambodia has greenlighted Russian-made COVID-19 vaccines Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Sunday.

Mexico is urging world leaders to agree on the universal recognition of vaccines against COVID-19, the country's foreign ministry said.

Spain expects to have donated 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to other countries by the first quarter of next year, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Canada will donate 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the COVAX international shot-sharing mechanism by the end of 2022, the prime minister's office said

The leaders of the G20 countries committed on Sunday to making efforts to restart international travel in a safe and ordered manner amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the final communique obtained by Sputnik.

The G20 leaders have also committed to continue supporting a rapid, resilient, inclusive and sustainable recovery of the tourism sector, which suffered heavy losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CHINA-US ROW OVER PANDEMIC ORIGINS

The report made by the US intelligence community on the origins of COVID-19 is politicized, unscientific, and unreliable, and Washington is obsessed with political manipulations that can damage the global efforts in fighting the pandemic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Sunday.

The spokesman added that the fact that the special services were engaged in the research proves that the issue is politicized.