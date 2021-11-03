Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.011 million, over 247.4 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 247,434,052, including 5,011,649 fatalities. As many as 7.1 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Italian Ambassador to Russia Giorgio Starace has described approval of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union as one of his priorities.

The Dutch have shown great interest in Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V but still have no opportunity to receive it, as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not certified the drug, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin said.

Adelaide-based vaccine developer, Nikolai Petrovsky, may be sacked from the Flinders Medical Center for refusal to get inoculated with a state-approved COVID-19 vaccination because he had already participated in a phase one study of a shot he developed at the center, media reported.

A fire that broke out over the weekend at a vaccine storage facility in the southern Philippines destroyed nearly 150,000 COVID-19 shots, media reported.

Russia registered 39,008 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 40,402 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,593,200, the federal response center said.

Less than 10,500 cases of COVID-19 were detected in India over the past day, this is the lowest increase since mid-February, the ministry of health and family welfare reported.

Brazil registered on October 31 the lowest daily average of deaths from COVID-19 practically since the disease was detected in the country in February 2020, scientific institution Oswaldo Cruz Foundation said.

Australia's first international commercial flight almost 600 days after its borders closed due to COVID-19 has brought passengers to London, aviation radar data show.

Russian pilgrims will be able to visit Islamic shrines in Saudi Arabia as early as 2021 if the World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes Russian vaccines against COVID-19, the mufti of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia, Albir Krganov, told Sputnik.

Riga East University Hospital, Latvia's largest clinic treating COVID-19 patients, has run out of intensive care beds and may start sorting patients any time soon, its board chairman said.

About 40% of children in New Zealand reported symptoms of depression and anxiety due to coronavirus-related lockdowns in the country, a fresh study from the Growing Up in New Zealand project revealed.