Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.019 million, over 247.9 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 247,932,129, including 5,019,613 fatalities. As many as 7.13 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

A new publication by Russia's Gamaleya research center in The Lancet medical journal confirmed a high safety profile of the one-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, also showing that it induces a strong humoral and cellular immune response both in seronegative and seropositive participants.

The United Kingdom will make vaccination against COVID-19 compulsory for all full-time staff of the National Health Service (NHS) in England starting April, British media reported.

Researchers involved with the clinical trials for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine engaged in poor scientific practices that compromised the integrity of the data, The BMJ reported citing a former employee of the research organization.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously to recommend the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.

The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) has full confidence in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data, despite reports of poor practices during a pivotal phase 3 trial, FDA spokesperson Alison Hunt told Sputnik.

The vaccination rate for US airmen and Space Force guardians neared 97 percent with the arrival of this week's deadline for active duty forces to be inoculated against the novel coronavirus, the Air Force said.

The US government will release a COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for the private sector in the coming days, White House COVID-19 advisor Jeff Zients told reporters.

The World Health Organization (WHO) approved the emergency use of India's Covaxin vaccine against COVID-19.

The South American nation of Guyana has become the thirteenth country in the world to recognize Covaxin, India's first indigenous vaccine against the COVID-19, the Indian Embassy reported.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to prosecute provincial authorities over a slow COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Russia registered 40,443 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 39,008 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,633,643, the federal response center said.

The coronavirus pandemic has turned into a national disaster in Bulgaria, which has only 22% of the population vaccinated against the disease, Gencho Nachev, Executive Director of St. Catherine University Hospital, said.

Nearly three in five Americans say the COVID-19 crisis will last for more than a year, including more than a quarter who believe the pandemic will never end, a new Quinnipiac University poll revealed.

Peruvian Minister of Interior Affairs Luis Barranzuela Vite announced he will resign amid criticism following media reports he organized a party at his house, despite passing a ban on such events due to the COVID-19 situation.

Russian AI company Addreality created a device that can check the validity of QR codes of those who received their COVID-19 vaccine or have previously been infected with the virus, the company told Sputnik.

The US authorities charged the owner and manager of multiple diagnostic testing laboratories with healthcare fraud over a scheme that generated more than $100 million in false billings for COVID-19 tests, urine drug testing and other procedures, the Justice Department said.