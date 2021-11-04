UrduPoint.com

Latest On Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 01:30 AM

Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.019 million, over 247.9 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 247,932,129, including 5,019,613 fatalities. As many as 7.13 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

A new publication by Russia's Gamaleya research center in The Lancet medical journal confirmed a high safety profile of the one-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, also showing that it induces a strong humoral and cellular immune response both in seronegative and seropositive participants.

The United Kingdom will make vaccination against COVID-19 compulsory for all full-time staff of the National Health Service (NHS) in England starting April, British media reported.

Researchers involved with the clinical trials for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine engaged in poor scientific practices that compromised the integrity of the data, The BMJ reported citing a former employee of the research organization.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously to recommend the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.

The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) has full confidence in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data, despite reports of poor practices during a pivotal phase 3 trial, FDA spokesperson Alison Hunt told Sputnik.

The vaccination rate for US airmen and Space Force guardians neared 97 percent with the arrival of this week's deadline for active duty forces to be inoculated against the novel coronavirus, the Air Force said.

The US government will release a COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for the private sector in the coming days, White House COVID-19 advisor Jeff Zients told reporters.

The World Health Organization (WHO) approved the emergency use of India's Covaxin vaccine against COVID-19.

The South American nation of Guyana has become the thirteenth country in the world to recognize Covaxin, India's first indigenous vaccine against the COVID-19, the Indian Embassy reported.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to prosecute provincial authorities over a slow COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Russia registered 40,443 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 39,008 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,633,643, the federal response center said.

The coronavirus pandemic has turned into a national disaster in Bulgaria, which has only 22% of the population vaccinated against the disease, Gencho Nachev, Executive Director of St. Catherine University Hospital, said.

Nearly three in five Americans say the COVID-19 crisis will last for more than a year, including more than a quarter who believe the pandemic will never end, a new Quinnipiac University poll revealed.

Peruvian Minister of Interior Affairs Luis Barranzuela Vite announced he will resign amid criticism following media reports he organized a party at his house, despite passing a ban on such events due to the COVID-19 situation.

Russian AI company Addreality created a device that can check the validity of QR codes of those who received their COVID-19 vaccine or have previously been infected with the virus, the company told Sputnik.

The US authorities charged the owner and manager of multiple diagnostic testing laboratories with healthcare fraud over a scheme that generated more than $100 million in false billings for COVID-19 tests, urine drug testing and other procedures, the Justice Department said.

Related Topics

India World Poor Russia Threatened White House Company Billings United Kingdom Bulgaria Guyana April Media All From Government Billion Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of aci ..

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of acid victims

47 minutes ago
 India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

1 hour ago
 Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tact ..

Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Climate Regio ..

1 hour ago
 Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanis ..

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

1 hour ago
 CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative ene ..

CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative energy sources to minimize loadsh ..

1 hour ago
 King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech str ..

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech strawberry farm in Al Ain

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.