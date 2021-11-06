Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.035 million, over 248.9 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 248,992,129, including 5,035,520 fatalities. As many as 7.18 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Some 4.5 million people in Moscow, or 36% of the city's population, have received two coronavirus vaccine doses, marking a rather stable immunization dynamics, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Rwanda and Senegal will start building a manufacturing facility for the BioNtech's mRNA-based vaccines on their soil in mid-2022, the Rwandan ambassador to the Netherlands, Olivier Nduhungirehe, told Sputnik.

Italy will purchase UK-approved antiviral drug molnupiravir for the treatment of COVID-19, Franco Locatelli, coordinator of the Italian Scientific and Technical Committee on Vaccination, said.

The United States has secured millions of doses of a new Pfizer pill that could be used to treat individuals infected with the novel coronavirus should the medicine be approved by the food and Drug Administration (FDA), President Joe Biden said.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced that its investigational COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate, Paxlovid, had shown an 89% reduction in hospitalization or lethal cases in high-risk patients.

Russia registered 40,735 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 40,217 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,714,595, the federal response center said.

India has confirmed 12,729 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,333,754, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 13,352 to 21,849,137 within the past 24 hours, the national ministry of health said.

French National Assembly, the lower house of the parliament, on Friday backed a draft law enabling the validity of COVID-19 sanitary passes until July 31, 2022, the French parliament said.

Eleven US states have formed a coalition to file a lawsuit against President Joe Biden and his administration to halt the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private employers with more than 100 personnel, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said.

The South Korean capital is expected to see more than 20 different rallies on the weekend after the COVID-19 related restrictions of public gatherings were eased, the Yonhap news agency reported.

China calls on the United States to stop political manipulation on the COVID-19 origin issue and show more transparency in this matter, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

Scientists at Oxford University have uncovered a gene that doubles the risk of a severe COVID-19 infection, according to a study published in the Nature Genetics journal.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that it had established a reserve of human resources and facilities to provide the country's regions with additional medical support to treat COVID-19.

The Japanese government with support of the ruling coalition plan to give 100,000 Yen ($878) in cash to every citizen aged 18 and younger in a bid to mitigate the post-coronavirus effects, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.