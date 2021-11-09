Latest on Coronavirus

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.053 million, over 250.1 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:15 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 250,170,864, including 5,053,570 fatalities. As many as 7.28 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The German Health Ministry said that it "cannot yet" imagine a procedure for recognizing Sputnik V in cases where re-vaccination is done using a COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the European Union.

The number of daily COVID-19 infections has been lately on the rise in the United Kingdom, Germany and Singapore, which is likely to be caused by the falling effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine five months after the immunization as shown in the firm's own studies.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a US biotechnology company, announced that a single dose of its antibody cocktail dubbed REGEN-COV was capable of reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19 for up to eight months.

The European Union countries should swap their COVID-19 vaccine delivery dates for the coming spring so that COVAX can urgently distribute the doses to struggling countries instead, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

Russia registered 39,400 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 39,165 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,834,495, the federal response center said.

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel is concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Germany concentrated around some states, the German government's spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, said.

Denmark plans to reintroduce some restrictions due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, the TV2 broadcaster reported, citing sources.

More restrictive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic came into force in Slovenia on Monday. From November 8, clubs and similar establishments are prohibited to operate. All sports and religious events are allowed only in the spaces with fixed seating. Wearing masks is mandatory. All participants must comply with the recovered/vaccinated/tested rule.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis denied that a new lockdown in the country was on the horizon despite the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases.

Foreign tourists who will be able to enter Israel as part of organized groups without necessarily receiving a booster vaccination against COVID-19, the government said.

Local authorities in several districts in the Chinese city of Heihe located on the border with Russia have called on residents to temporarily suspend the purchase of goods from countries and regions where COVID-19 infections are on the rise.

The COVID-19 crisis disrupted childcare or in-person schooling for nearly 70% of US parents, with a quarter of working mothers rendered jobless or made to work less as a consequence, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said.

Japan is considering making coronavirus testing free for more people, including those with no apparent symptoms of the disease, in a fresh effort by the government to better prepare for a new possible COVID-19 wave, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said.

South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki restated his disagreement with a proposal to provide post-pandemic state support payments to all citizens of the country, insisting on giving help to the most vulnerable as a more favorable approach.

