Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.061 million, over 250.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 250,689,613, including 5,061,650 fatalities. As many as 7.3 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Saint Petersburg is making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for senior citizens who are over 60 years old and people with chronic diseases, the head of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor' in Saint Petersburg, Natalia Bashketova, said.

Russia informed South Korea about Sputnik V effectiveness and asked to approve the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to enable vaccinated travelers not to self-isolate upon arrival, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East Alexei Chekunkov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Latvian State Agency of Medicines (SAM) has received almost 2,400 complaints about possible side-effects following vaccination against COVID-19, the agency said.

The Biden administration will purchase an additional 1.4 million doses of molnupiravir, an oral antiviral medicine that prevents hospitalization by attacking the novel coronavirus in early states of the disease, developers Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said.

The United States would like to see more countries donate vaccine doses against the novel coronavirus and deliver them faster, US State Department Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response and Health Security Gayle Smith said.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla predicts the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be effective for a year, but warns that more research needs to be done to assess their effectiveness.

Some 11 million of Egypt's 102 million population, or slightly over 10%, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, Mohamed Awad Tag el-Din, presidential adviser for health affairs, said.

The Singaporean government announced that starting from December 8 it will not cover medical bills for coronavirus treatment of citizens who chose not to get vaccinated.

Russia registered 39,160 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 39,400 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,873,655, the federal response center said.

Russia on Tuesday resumed regular air traffic, interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Bahamas, Iran, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Slovenia, Tunisia, Sweden and Thailand.

The European Union removed Singapore and Ukraine from the list of countries and territories for which COVID-19 travel restrictions were supposed to be lifted, the European Council said.

France's Constitutional Council supported the draft law on extended use of sanitary passes COVID-19 until July 31, 2022, which was approved by the lower house of the parliament last week.

Hong Kong's land border with mainland China is expected to fully reopen to quarantine-free travel no later than June 2022, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing official sources.

Vietnam said on Tuesday that it would begin phasing out limitations on international air travel from January, in the hope of boosting tourism and economic recovery after a lengthy pandemic border closure.

An appeals court in Singapore decided to postpone the execution of a convict, sentenced to death by hanging for importing 43 grams of heroin into the country, after he had tested positive for COVID-19, Singaporean media reported.

The authorities in the Chinese city of Heihe located on the border with Russia announced on Tuesday a reward worth 100,000 Yuan ($15,600) for assistance in tracing the source of the latest coronavirus outbreak.