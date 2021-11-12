Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.077 million, over 251.7 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:10 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 251,797,190, including 5,077,902 fatalities. As many as 7.37 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Moscow is launching the third phase of clinical trials of the Sputnik M COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, a total of 3,000 individuals aged between 12 and 17 will participate in it, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova announced.

As many as 40% of patients with COVID-19 who died over the past 24 hours in Lithuania were vaccinated against the virus, the national department of statistics said.

The EU drug regulator advised listing blood clots in the brain as a rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 after observing cases that were not linked to a low platelet count.

The European Medicines Agency recommended on Thursday authorizing two antibody medicines, Ronapreve and Regkirona, for COVID-19 treatment in patients who are at risk of their disease becoming severe.

The expert council of the Israeli Ministry of Health recommended that children aged 5-11 be vaccinated against the coronavirus, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 1.5 million doses of a Chinese vaccine against coronavirus have been delivered to Belarus, the Belarusian Health Ministry said.

Russia registered 40,759 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 38,058 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,952,472, the federal response center said.

Current epidemiological situation in France looks like the start of the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

Germany has registered 50,196 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the Robert Koch Institute said.

India has confirmed 13,091 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,401,670, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 12,273 to 21,909,298 within the past 24 hours, the national health ministry said.

The decision to allow entry to Israel for tourists vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine from November 15 is still in effect, a government source told Sputnik.

A Texas court has overturned the state governor's ban on mask mandates in schools, as it violates the rights of children with disabilities, US District Judge Lee Yeakel said.