Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.084 million, over 252.2 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:25 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 252,296,294, including 5,084,933 fatalities. As many as 7.4 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called on the World Health Organization to accelerate the recognition of new COVID-19 vaccines, adding that the accessibility to doses in developing countries is low due to unfair compassion.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has restarted the evaluation process of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, and the meeting on receiving data is scheduled for ÐµÑÑƒ next week, WHO Assitant Director General Mariangela Simao said.

Damascus and Moscow will start in the upcoming days the talks on launching the production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in Syria, Syrian Industry Minister Ziad Sabbagh told Sputnik.

The Russian Defense Ministry's scientists have developed a unique biologically active additive (BAA) called CovBAD that is capable of decreasing the concentration of the coronavirus by 16 times, Maj. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian military's radiation, chemical and biological protection troops, said.

Batches of Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine manufactured in Belarus will be ready for distribution in the summer of 2022, with Belarus expected to churn out about 10 million doses per year, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said.

Indian-made vaccine Covaxin has been proven 77.8% effective against the coronavirus, according to an analysis by The Lancet.

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries intend to promote the exchange of COVID-19 vaccines and reduce their cost, according to a declaration published after the Friday summit.

Russia registered 40,123 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 40,759 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,992,595, the federal response center said.

Nearly 2 million cases of the coronavirus reported last week in Europe marked the highest increment in a single week in the region since the pandemic began in early 2020, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

India has confirmed 12,516 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,414,186, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 15,300 to 21,924,598 within the past 24 hours, the national ministry of health said.

The Russian government said it had submitted bills on the use of QR codes in Russia to the parliament's lower house. According to the draft, citizens will be able to attend public events, cultural institutions, cafes and shops either with a QR code proving vaccination, or a document proving recovery from the coronavirus, or a medical withdrawal from vaccination.

The Supreme Court of Russia found legal the obligation for Russians to take coronavirus tests after returning from abroad and to self-isolate until receiving test results, this is the first decision of this kind, the court told Sputnik.

Germany will add Austria to the list of high-risk COVID-19 areas, mandating a quarantine for unvaccinated travelers starting Sunday, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said his government wanted to introduce a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated to rein in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Norway and Denmark will reintroduce COVID-19 green passes in workplace and public life as a fourth wave of the coronavirus spreads across Europe.

The leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members agreed to actively promote the coordination of countries in the region to restore cross-border travel, the final declaration of the annual summit says.

Germany is introducing free of charge coronavirus tests for its citizens again amid a new surge in incidence, acting Health Minister Jens Spahn announced.