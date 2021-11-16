UrduPoint.com

Latest On Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:40 AM

Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.104 million, over 253.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:300 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 253,679,216, including 5,104,860 fatalities. As many as 7.49 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Revaccination against the coronavirus infection using the Sputnik Light vaccine needs to be carried out once every six months, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Russian Gamaleya research center, told Sputnik.

The UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) announced that people over 40 years old living in the United Kingdom would now be eligible to receive a booster COVID-19 vaccine six months after having their second dose, as a new study showed that boosters give over 90% protection in adults over 50.

The Japanese government intends to shorten the minimum interval between administering the second and the third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to six months, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing sources.

Revaccination against COVID-19 with a booster vaccine dose will be launched in New Zealand starting from November 29, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Russia has confirmed 38,420 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,109,094, the response center said.

A new variant of the Delta strain of the coronavirus has been detected in Norway, which is assumed to be no more infectious than other strains, the NRK broadcaster reported, citing the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH).

Tourists vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccinate will be able to enter Israel from December 1, the Tourism Ministry said, adding that Israel recognizes the vaccine starting from Monday.

The European Union is recognizing the COVID-19 certificates issued by Georgia, Moldova, Serbia and New Zealand, the European Commission said.

Serbia and the European Union will reciprocally recognize each other's COVID-19 certificates, allowing their travelers to bypass coronavirus restrictions.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced the national lockdown from this week, for those who did not get their shot against COVID-19.

The Swiss government may announce new measures against the spread of COVID-19 by early December, the Federal Office of Public Health told Sputnik.

The president of the Bundestag Barbel Bas told German citizens to stay away from large-scale Christmas and New Year celebrations this winter, amid rise of COVID-19 cases.

The Italian police have searched properties of 17 members of a Telegram channel promoting radical opposition to COVID-19 vaccination and green passes, accusing them of crime incitement and disobedience of law.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Police Israel Russia Christmas German Norway European Union United Kingdom Georgia Serbia Moldova May November December Media From Government Billion Million Opposition New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 202 ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai

16 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

31 minutes ago
 KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

1 hour ago
 Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU- ..

Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU-Belarus Dialogue on Migrants

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

2 hours ago
 Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of ..

Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of Foreign, Defense Ministers - ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.