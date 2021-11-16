Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.104 million, over 253.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:300 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 253,679,216, including 5,104,860 fatalities. As many as 7.49 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Revaccination against the coronavirus infection using the Sputnik Light vaccine needs to be carried out once every six months, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Russian Gamaleya research center, told Sputnik.

The UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) announced that people over 40 years old living in the United Kingdom would now be eligible to receive a booster COVID-19 vaccine six months after having their second dose, as a new study showed that boosters give over 90% protection in adults over 50.

The Japanese government intends to shorten the minimum interval between administering the second and the third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to six months, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing sources.

Revaccination against COVID-19 with a booster vaccine dose will be launched in New Zealand starting from November 29, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Russia has confirmed 38,420 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,109,094, the response center said.

A new variant of the Delta strain of the coronavirus has been detected in Norway, which is assumed to be no more infectious than other strains, the NRK broadcaster reported, citing the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH).

Tourists vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccinate will be able to enter Israel from December 1, the Tourism Ministry said, adding that Israel recognizes the vaccine starting from Monday.

The European Union is recognizing the COVID-19 certificates issued by Georgia, Moldova, Serbia and New Zealand, the European Commission said.

Serbia and the European Union will reciprocally recognize each other's COVID-19 certificates, allowing their travelers to bypass coronavirus restrictions.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced the national lockdown from this week, for those who did not get their shot against COVID-19.

The Swiss government may announce new measures against the spread of COVID-19 by early December, the Federal Office of Public Health told Sputnik.

The president of the Bundestag Barbel Bas told German citizens to stay away from large-scale Christmas and New Year celebrations this winter, amid rise of COVID-19 cases.

The Italian police have searched properties of 17 members of a Telegram channel promoting radical opposition to COVID-19 vaccination and green passes, accusing them of crime incitement and disobedience of law.