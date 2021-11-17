UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.112 million, over 254.2 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 254,215,816, including 5,112,325 fatalities. As many as 7.53 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Revaccination against COVID-19 with a booster vaccine dose will be launched in Japan on December 1, the Kyodo news agency reported.

At least 10,000 Australians intend to sue the country's government for health damage from COVID-19 vaccination, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Pfizer and the Medicines Patent Tool (MPP), a UN-backed organization helping poorer nations with life-saving medications, announced an agreement allowing other manufactures to produce Pfizer's experimental COVID-19 pill.

Russia has confirmed 36,818 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,145,912, the response center said.

Washington, DC will lift its COVID-19 indoor mask mandate on November 22 as part of a new public health approach, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis believes COVID-19 will be gone by next summer and advised early planning of vacations in Greece.

Seventy percent of Americans fear a second pandemic in their lifetimes, with less than half confident that the US will be fully prepared to mount an effective response, a Morning Consult poll said.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and transparency in addressing global health issues, a senior administration official said, commenting on the outcome of the meeting.

