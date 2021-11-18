Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.12 million, over 254.7 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 254,753,819, including 5,120,507 fatalities. As many as 7.56 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Sputnik V showed a 96.3% efficacy rate after vaccination of 1.2 million people in Belarus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said, adding that the effectiveness analysis was published on medRvix, a preprint server for health science articles.

Russia is ready to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Moldova, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer said that it had requested the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to issue emergency use authorization for its Paxlovid COVID-19 medication.

Companies with experience making vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology are being solicited by the Biden administration in a bid to boost annual US production by a billion doses and also to prepare for future pandemics, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said.

Data showing COVID-19 booster shots effective at preventing the disease among elderly Americans has prompted US health officials to consider expanding booster availability to all adults, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said.

COVID-19 vaccination has made it possible to avoid 12,000 deaths in Italy, according to a study conducted by scientists of Italy's Bruno Kessler Foundation.

The United States Forces Korea (USFK) began vaccinating children in its affiliated community with a pediatric Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, the Yonhap agency reported, citing USFK officials.

Russia has confirmed 36,626 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,182,538, the response center said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the COVID-19 situation in Germany on Wednesday as "dramatic," saying that the fourth wave of the pandemic lashed the country "with full force."

The Austrian interior minister said that federal police had fined 120 people for breaking COVID-19 rules after a lockdown for the unvaccinated took effect nationwide.

Seven members of a California-based fraud ring who used fake identities to obtain $20 million from two US COVID-19 relief programs have been sentenced, the Justice Department said.