UrduPoint.com

Latest On Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:20 AM

Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.129 million, over 255.4 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:15 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 255,439,118, including 5,129,932 fatalities. As many as 7.59 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to accelerate the requalification of vaccines and focus on mass immunization.

Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V is still undergoing evaluation at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which will provide additional information when it becomes available, Dr. Fergus Sweeney, the head of the clinical studies and manufacturing task force at the EMA, said.

Russian coronavirus vaccine CoviVac is suitable as a booster dose for people who initially received other vaccines, Aydar Ishmukhametov, the head of the Chumakov research center, said.

Italy is likely to roll out coronavirus antivirals in form of pills after Christmas, Nicola Magrini, the head of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), said.

The US government has agreed to purchase 10 million doses of an oral anti-viral medication that targets the virus responsible for COVID-19, provided the medication receives approval by the food and Drug Administration, Pfizer said.

The United States plans to make an anti-viral COVID-19 drug developed by Pfizer widely available at no cost, with a tentative agreement to purchase 10 million doses, once the treatment receives approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), President Joe Biden said.

Third phase trials of AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail AZD7442 have shown that a one-time preventative intramuscular dose of the drug reduces the risk of symptomatic COVID-19 by 83%, a research paper reads.

Russia has confirmed 37,374 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,219,912, the response center said. The response center reported a record 1,251 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 260,335.

Germany has registered 65,371 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, Robert Koch Institute said.

India has confirmed 11,919 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,478,517, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 11,977 to 21,977,661 within the past 24 hours, the national ministry of health said.

The issuance of QR-codes to foreigners staying in Russia, including diplomats, may be based on getting the WHO-approved vaccines or on the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said.

Czechs and Slovaks who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be barred from most public places starting Monday as the two central European nations battle a spike in infections.

The lower house of the German parliament approved a bill to replace the existing law on infection protection, paving the way for the nationwide state of COVID-19 emergency to expire on November 25.

Lung autopsies and blood plasma samples from patients who died from COVID-19 show that as the disease progresses, lungs lose their ability to repair damaged tissues, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said.

The mortality rate from COVID-19 is likely to decrease with incidence rates trending lower than seasonal flu by summer 2022 unless fresh unexpected strains occur, microsoft co-founder and noted philanthropist Bill Gates said.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Christmas Parliament German Died Bill Gates Oral Vladimir Putin Brazil United States May November Family Media From Government Agreement Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Gover ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Government Excellence Programme

38 minutes ago
 Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

1 hour ago
 NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas ..

NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas Crisis by Force - Peskov

1 hour ago
 Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

1 hour ago
 One-Year-Old Syrian Child Dies on Polish-Belarusia ..

One-Year-Old Syrian Child Dies on Polish-Belarusian Border - NGO

1 hour ago
 Judge in Charge of Rittenhouse Trial Bans MSNBC Fr ..

Judge in Charge of Rittenhouse Trial Bans MSNBC From Courthouse After Jury Bus I ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.