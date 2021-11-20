Latest on Coronavirus

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.137 million, over 256.4 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:05 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 256,474,049, including 5,137,828 fatalities. As many as 7.61 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Cuba is ready to export its COVID-19 vaccines to member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and place production there, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said.

US soldiers who refuse to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus will be flagged until fully inoculated, exempted from vaccination, or separated from the Army as required by a new Defense Department policy published in a memorandum.

US pharma company Moderna announced that the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for adults 18 years and older.

The FDA also authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster shoot for all adults, the company announced.

Russia reported a record 1,254 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 260,335, and confirmed 37,156 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,257,068, the response center said.

India has confirmed 11,106 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,489,623, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 12,301 to 21,989,962 within the past 24 hours, the national ministry of health said.

Austria imposes a national COVID-19 lockdown starting from Monday, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said. Mandatory vaccination campaign against coronavirus will start in Austria from February 1, 2022, Schallenberg also announced.

The Philippines has opened borders for tourists who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said. To date, the country has authorized vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Sputnik V, Janssen, Covaxin, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Covovax.

A Chinese man was fined 200,000 Yuan ($31,000) and given a two-year suspended jail sentence for concealing COVID-19 symptoms after a trip abroad and breaking quarantine rules, media reported.

The UK government failed to act on early warnings from pandemic simulations and was not "fully prepared" to respond to the "wide-ranging" impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Audit Office (NAO) said in a new report.

As the world is countering the COVID-19 pandemic, it should recognize that biological risks are growing and there is a need for joint action to tackle the threat, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

