UrduPoint.com

Latest On Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 01:20 AM

Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.155 million, over 257.9 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:15 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 257,940,222, including 5,155,664 fatalities. As many as 7.42 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

After the approval of the coronavirus vaccine for adolescents, a package of documents will be submitted for the study of the vaccine among children from six to 11 years old, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said.

Those who got a booster dose of nasal coronavirus vaccine will not carry the virus, Gamaleya's Gintsburg also said.

A late-stage trial of a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in adolescents from 12 to 15 years old has confirmed 100% efficacy against COVID-19, the companies said.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Monday beginning to reviewing the request for approval of the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson.

More than 70% of Germans are in favor of compulsory vaccination against COVID-19, according to the latest Civey survey for Der Spiegel.

Russia reported 1,241 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 265,336, and confirmed 35,681 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,331,158, the response center said.

Slovakia's COVID-19 infections reached 1,265 per 100,000 in the last seven days, which is a world record, Czech tv broadcasting reported.

Fewer than 8,500 COVID-19 cases were detected in India over the past day, the lowest increase in 538 days, the ministry of health and family welfare reported.

Acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte condemned the recent demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions, describing them as violent acts by "idiots" under the guise of protest.

The violence against police during recent demonstrations against anti-COVID-19 restrictions is unacceptable, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.

The situation in the French overseas department of Guadeloupe, where protests against sanitary measures and mandatory vaccinations have led to clashes and violence, is "very explosive," French President Emmanuel Macron said.

The European tourism industry has appealed in a letter to the European Union authorities not to impose travel restrictions ahead of the winter holidays.

Australia will welcome back students and skilled workers starting next month to ensure that it fully benefits from the global economic recovery, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

COVID-19 vaccination certificates are now mandatory to enter and leave Iraq, Hussein Jalil, a spokesman for Iraqi Airways, said.

Danish mink breeders, affected by the destruction of their livestock due to the risk of COVID-19, are demanding an additional DKK 600 million ($90 million) from the government in compensation, media reported.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Protest World Police Holidays Iraq European Union Danish Krone Family Media TV From Government Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Devel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development&#039;s Executive Commit ..

1 hour ago
 Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections ..

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

56 minutes ago
 Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Gov ..

Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Government's Gender Equality Priz ..

57 minutes ago
 Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadl ..

Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Inciden ..

57 minutes ago
 SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to g ..

SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to get delay in cases

57 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal ..

Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal to Help Resolve Crisis - Mosc ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.