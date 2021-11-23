Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.155 million, over 257.9 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:15 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 257,940,222, including 5,155,664 fatalities. As many as 7.42 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

After the approval of the coronavirus vaccine for adolescents, a package of documents will be submitted for the study of the vaccine among children from six to 11 years old, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said.

Those who got a booster dose of nasal coronavirus vaccine will not carry the virus, Gamaleya's Gintsburg also said.

A late-stage trial of a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in adolescents from 12 to 15 years old has confirmed 100% efficacy against COVID-19, the companies said.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Monday beginning to reviewing the request for approval of the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson.

More than 70% of Germans are in favor of compulsory vaccination against COVID-19, according to the latest Civey survey for Der Spiegel.

Russia reported 1,241 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 265,336, and confirmed 35,681 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,331,158, the response center said.

Slovakia's COVID-19 infections reached 1,265 per 100,000 in the last seven days, which is a world record, Czech tv broadcasting reported.

Fewer than 8,500 COVID-19 cases were detected in India over the past day, the lowest increase in 538 days, the ministry of health and family welfare reported.

Acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte condemned the recent demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions, describing them as violent acts by "idiots" under the guise of protest.

The violence against police during recent demonstrations against anti-COVID-19 restrictions is unacceptable, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.

The situation in the French overseas department of Guadeloupe, where protests against sanitary measures and mandatory vaccinations have led to clashes and violence, is "very explosive," French President Emmanuel Macron said.

The European tourism industry has appealed in a letter to the European Union authorities not to impose travel restrictions ahead of the winter holidays.

Australia will welcome back students and skilled workers starting next month to ensure that it fully benefits from the global economic recovery, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

COVID-19 vaccination certificates are now mandatory to enter and leave Iraq, Hussein Jalil, a spokesman for Iraqi Airways, said.

Danish mink breeders, affected by the destruction of their livestock due to the risk of COVID-19, are demanding an additional DKK 600 million ($90 million) from the government in compensation, media reported.