Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.171 million, over 259.1 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 259,185,236, including 5,171,809 fatalities. As many as 7.48 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Russian coronavirus vaccine for adolescents aged 12-17 received a registration certificate, Denis Logunov, deputy head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said. The vaccine, called Gam-COVID-Vac M, was created on the same platform as Sputnik V, it consists of two components that are administered at intervals of 21 days, the Russian Health Ministry said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) expects that the inspection of the World Health Organization (WHO) will visit Russia in December as part of the work on the recognition of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which gives opinions on the possibility of admitting drugs to the EU market, continues to evaluate Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the process is going on a little longer than expected, but there is hope to speed it up, EMA spokesman Marco Cavaleri said.

Austria's right-wing Freedom of Austria (FPO) party will work on preventing on the legislative level the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Austria, Roman Haider, a EU lawmaker from the FPO, told Sputnik.

At least 600 Google employees signed a manifesto asking their employer to retract the compulsory COVID-19 vaccination mandate ahead of workers returning to offices, media reported.

Colombia has approved booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the 18-49 age group, Colombian Minister of Health and Social Protection Fernando Ruiz Gomez said.

Russia has confirmed 33,558 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,434,393, the federal response center said.

Coronavirus incidence rates have sharply increased among minors aged 6-10 years, in a 148% spike over one week, media reported, citing the country's health agency, Sante Publique.

South Korea on Wednesday recorded 4,115 positive COVID-19 cases, the highest number since the start of the pandemic, the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported.

Tokyo recorded a minimum number of new cases of COVID-19 for this year with only five reported in the last day, Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.

Due to the difficult epidemiological situation, the Slovak government decided on Wednesday to introduce a nationwide lockdown for two weeks from November 25, Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Richard Sulik said.

Italy's Council of Ministers approved a new decree that will tighten restrictive measures in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic for citizens not vaccinated against coronavirus, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said at a press conference at the government's Chigi Palace.

The French government plans to expand the use of sanitary passes over high COVID-19 infection rate, spokesman Gabriel Attal said, adding that details will be revealed soon.

Millions of Berliners woke up to tougher COVID-19 rules on public transport on Wednesday as Germany struggles to rein in the surging fourth wave of the pandemic.

Fully vaccinated individuals against COVID-19 will be able to enter New Zealand from Australia without staying in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) from January 17, 2022, while travelers from other countries will enjoy the same rights from April 30, New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

The revival of global air travel to pre-pandemic levels requires that governments develop practical and predictable measures to mitigate the threat of COVID-19, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

Poland will reopen a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients at Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw within several days due to increase in new cases, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said.