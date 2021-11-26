Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.18 million, over 259.8 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 259,879,723, including 5,180,214 fatalities. As many as 7.54 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

A comparative study of five vaccines in Hungary has shown that Sputnik V is the best vaccine to prevent the likelihood of death from the COVID-19 disease, according to a press statement published by experts.

Turkey`s domestically developed Turkovac vaccine against COVID-19 has applied for emergency registration, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced.

Uruguay will launch the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 5-11 years, the national ministry of health said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is convening an emergency meeting Friday to discuss the potentially rapidly spreading COVID strain found in South Africa and Botswana, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

Russia has confirmed 33,796 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,468,189, the federal response center said.

The World Health Organization's Regional Office for Europe has expressed grave concerns about increase in the incidence of the COVID-19 disease in the region, a representative of the office told Sputnik.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 12,930 to 22,043,112 within the past 24 hours, the national ministry of health said.

India has confirmed 9,119 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,544,882, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Germany has surpassed 100,000, the Robert Koch Institute said.

The European Commission proposes to allow entry to the European Union for those vaccinated against COVID-19, irrespective of citizenship, for non-essential purposes starting March 1, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said that face masks indoors would again be required starting November 26, as the country is facing a fifth coronavirus wave.

French sanitary passes will be not valid without booster dose administered seven months after COVID-19 vaccination starting from January 15, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

Due to the difficult epidemiological situation, the Slovak government decided to introduce a nationwide lockdown for two weeks from November 25, Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Richard Sulik said.

Singapore and Malaysia will open a special quarantine-free travel lane at their border available for vaccinated passengers starting next week as part of the strategy to revive bilateral travel, both governments said.

Austria has sent a batch of medical equipment to Latvia as part of its assistance to the Baltic country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Latvian Health Ministry said.