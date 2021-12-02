Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.221 million, over 263.2 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:15 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 263,291,629, including 5,221,564 fatalities. As many as 8.03 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Scientists at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) have become the first in Asia to succeed in isolating the new Omicron coronavirus variant from clinical samples, the university said.

South African doctors have not observed any special symptoms in patients with the Omicron coronavirus strain compared to those with the Delta one, with the only notable difference being that the cases of the new variant are milder, vice-chair of the South African Medical Association Mvuyisi Mzukwa said.

Current vaccines can be effective against severe COVID-19 cases despite the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not yet have data on deaths from the new Omicron coronavirus strain, Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead at the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the international community to avoid "travel apartheid" of African countries over the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has signed an agreement with Russian pharmaceutical holding Binnopharm Group and Vietnamese holding T&T Group to set up a full production cycle of the Sputnik V vaccine in Vietnam, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A full production cycle of Russian Sputnik V and Sputnik Lite vaccines in Vietnam could start in the first quarter of 2022, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev told reporters.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control recommended on Wednesday that five-to-11-year-olds at risk of severe COVID-19 should be prioritized for vaccination, as in other age groups.

Mandatory COVID-19 vaccination should be discussed within the European Union, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The United Kingdom will accelerate its booster program with the aim to revaccinate the population by the end of January due to the emergence of a new coronavirus strain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

A US federal judge issued a nationwide ban on the Biden administration's vaccine mandate imposed on millions of Medicare and Medicaid healthcare providers in the United States, court documents revealed.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a memorandum ordering the withholding of pay to members of the National Guard that refuse to get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus disease.

Chinese scientists have discovered a so-called neutralizing monoclonal antibody (mAb) capable of effectively countering various coronavirus strains, thus serving as the basis for a universal vaccine, a study published on BioRxiv said.

Russia confirmed 32,837 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,669,718, the federal response center said.

Italy, like the rest of Europe, is now experiencing difficult times with an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 and the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.

The EU will make a decision on travel restrictions within the bloc due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain by the end of the week, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

France has extended restrictions on air traffic with seven nations in southern Africa where the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was found until December 4, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said.

Canada added Egypt, Malawi, and Nigeria to its temporary travel ban in order to mitigate spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain, Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said.

India will not resume scheduled flights abroad from December 15, the civil aviation authority said, citing the emergence of new coronavirus variants of concern.

Japan will impose indefinite ban on entry of all foreigners from 10 African countries where cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been found, including long-term visa holders who normally reside in Japan and were out of the country temporarily, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

The Malaysian government will restrict entry to foreign travelers coming from countries which have confirmed cases of the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus, Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

Patients who have recovered from severe cases of COVID-19 face twice the risk of dying within one year following the illness than those without the disease, the University of Florida (UF) said.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development revised its global growth forecast for 2021 down to 5.6% over concerns about the impact of coronavirus mutations on the recovery.

Internal displacement is growing around the world despite COVID-19 mobility restrictions, triggered by such factors as natural disasters, military conflicts and violence, according to the World Migration Report 2022, published by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

South Korea announced that the UN peacekeeping forum planned for December will be held in the online format instead of face-to-face sessions amid growing concerns about the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain, the Yonhap news agency reported.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that the first meeting of the organization's commission to discuss new treaty on the COVID-19 pandemic will take place on March 1, 2022, and its final document will be presented in 2024.

Fears that the US will return to prisons more than 7,000 inmates now in home confinement due to COVID-19 prompted a lawsuit seeking details of plans for the prisoners when the pandemic ends, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised the alarm regarding the way the international community is dealing with the African continent regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, urging putting an end to "injustice."