Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.31 million, over 270.5 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 270,510,890, including 5,310,295 fatalities. As many as 8.47 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that 40% of adult population have been fully immunized against COVID-19, thus meeting the vaccination target set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine could be over 30 times less effective against the Omicron strain of the coronavirus than other variants, a new study by researchers from the University of Hong Kong and Chinese University revealed.

Indonesia will begin to vaccinate children between the ages of 6 and 11 against COVID-19 from Tuesday, acting director-general of the Health Ministry's Disease Prevention and Control, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, said

Russia confirmed 29,558 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,046,454, the federal response center said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that at least one person died after contracting the new Omicron coronavirus strain, the PA news agency reported.

The first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in Mainland China, CCTV reported.

Russia's decisions on QR codes for people inoculated with foreign vaccines is a recognition of antibodies and not of those vaccines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Israel's Health Ministry will red-list the United Kingdom and Denmark starting Friday to prevent the spread of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus.

Australia will open its borders on Wednesday to travelers from South Korea and Japan, as well as for skilled workers and students from all over the world after the pause caused by the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Society, not social networks, is to blame for COVID-19 misinformation, Andrew Bosworth, a key executive at Facebook, said in an interview with Axios.

