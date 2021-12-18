Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.342 million, over 273.4 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 273,441,559, including 5,342,768 fatalities. As many as 8.63 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will provide high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization with omicron strain as per preliminary study by the Gamaleya Center, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

The use of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light as a booster dose will prolong the virus neutralizing activity against the Omicron strain for a longer period than mRNA vaccines, the RDIF said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to deliver Russian Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine to other countries to be used as booster doses amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it had approved the Covovax coronavirus vaccine, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India under license from US company Novavax, for emergency use.

The French National Consultation Ethical Committee (CCNE) approved COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11 for the sake of individual and collective benefits for the child.

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory committee unanimously recommended that the agency adopt a statement saying that Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were preferred over the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted an application to the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the license of their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15-year-old adolescents, the companies said.

Japan will reduce the interval for COVID-19 booster shots for senior citizens from eight to seven months from February next year, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

South Africa has signed a deal to donate over 2,000,000 domestically-produced Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shots to low income African countries, the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

Russia confirmed 27,743 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,159,389, the federal response center said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil increased by 3,720 to 22,204,941 within the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

India confirmed 7,447 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,726,049, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

Russia's COVID-19 response center said that travel from Kenya would be restricted starting Sunday to curb the spread of the virus.

Switzerland will introduce on December 20 new COVID-19 restrictions barring those without antibodies from going to restaurants and attending indoor events to stem the spread of the disease, the Swiss government announced.

Denmark's health authorities find it necessary to impose new restrictions on public leisure and cultural activities to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

The Finnish health ministry's Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) recommended that the interval between COVID-19 vaccine shots be reduced and masks be worn in all public spaces and transport.

School children in the United States who are exposed to COVID can resume in-class learning as long as they are tested regularly for the virus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday in an effort to prevent home-based quarantines that are disruptive to lessons.

Canada will again require residents returning from short trips abroad to submit a negative pre-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test starting on December 21, Canada's Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said.

Canada will scrap a ban on international travel from 10 African countries, which was introduced over Omicron fears, starting December 18 at 11:59 p.m., Duclos said.

More than 55% of Canadians support possible lockdown measures as the country finds itself on the verge of the fifth pandemic wave driven by the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant, Global news reported citing a new poll by Ipsos.

The International Skating Union (ISU) announced that the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2021 had been canceled amid COVID-19 restrictions and Omicron fears.