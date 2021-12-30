Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.419 million, over 283.8 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 283,871,500, including 5,419,703 fatalities. As many as 9.06 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The Tunisian Health Ministry authorized the Russian one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 for use as a universal booster, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced.

The possible suspension of patent protection for vaccines against the coronavirus is an ineffective measure in the current situation, German Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Svenja Schulze said, adding that improving cooperation with vaccine manufacturers will be a preferable option.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that he supported the idea of giving out 500 euro ($564) vouchers to vaccinated citizens to promote the campaign.

US health authorities hope to make a decision in the coming days or weeks on COVID booster vaccines for children ages 12 to 15, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said.

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged global leaders on Wednesday to administer COVID-19 vaccine shots to 70% of the world population by July 1, 2022.

Russia has confirmed 21,119 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,458,271, the federal response center said. The response center reported 932 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 307,022.

France registered on Wednesday 208,000 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, which is the country's new record since the beginning of the pandemic, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

The US seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is up to 240,400 per day that represents a 60% increase over the previous week, while deaths are down by 7%, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has called on the constitutional court to speed up consideration of the legality of COVID-19 certificates and their compliance with the country's basic law, presidential adviser Ridas Jasiulionis said.

The authorities of the French overseas department of Reunion announced on Wednesday a nine-to-five curfew starting January 1 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic on the island.

The Canadian province of Quebec will allow health care staff and other essential workers who test positive for COVID-19 to remain on the job under certain conditions, in an effort to keep key sectors of the economy open, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday that schools in the city will require all students to provide a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend classes in person.

The US Defense Department said it was boosting the restrictive measures implemented to deal with the novel coronavirus amid the increase in cases in Washington, DC and the surrounding areas of the US capital.

US health authorities halved to five days the quarantine period for those who had not fallen sick despite exposure to the novel coronavirus as studies showed that is what most people were willing to endure, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said.

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Canada was canceled due to cases of coronavirus infection in several national teams, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

The spread of new COVID-19 strains, Delta and Omicron, no longer significantly affects the mobility of the population and the economy, many countries have learned to adapt, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the process of using new technology for indoctrination and recruitment by terrorists, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik.

The Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference scheduled to start next week will likely be postponed amid safety concerns related to the increase in coronavirus cases, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik.

The White House will announce a personnel and supply boost to states on Wednesday as the country grapples with a COVID-19 resurgence, with over 500,000 cases reported in the past 24 hours, assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said.

More than half of the hospitals in Afghanistan used to treat COVID-19 patients have been forced to halt operations due to financial shortages after the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) took over the country, Afghan news agency Pajhwok reported, citing health officials.