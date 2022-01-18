Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.543 million, over 329.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:50 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 329,675,422, including 5,543,654 fatalities. As many as 9.64 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) recognized the two-dose course of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V as an acceptable form of coronavirus vaccination for travelers.

The expansion of the list of countries that have de facto recognized Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V indicates the recognition of its high efficiency abroad, Russian Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov told Sputnik.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not yet received the necessary documentation for the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, European Union Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said.

Dutch children aged 5 to 11 will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination starting January 18, the National Institute for Public Health said.

Almost 70% of India's adult population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, a year after the vaccination campaign began in the country, Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Biotechnological company Moderna is working to create a single shot vaccine against both flu and coronavirus by autumn 2023, Moderna's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said at the World Economic Forum

Russia has confirmed 30,726 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up from 29,230 the day before, which brings the cumulative total to 10,834,260, the federal response center said. Over the past 24 hours, 670 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 321,990.

The Netherlands recorded 42,472 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, its highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said.

Poland is entering the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, detecting 10,445 new cases over the past day, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said.

The council of Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, has dismissed a bill to introduce COVID-19 passes with QR codes for attending public establishments, the Russian lower house chairman, Vyacheslav Volodin, said.

The European Union temporarily suspended unrestricted non-essential travel from Argentina, Australia and Canada, citing the epidemiological situation in those countries.

The French parliament voted to back COVID-19 vaccine passes after two weeks of debates, in a move that will further limit access to public services and transport.

The police prefecture of Paris reimposed the requirement to wear masks in certain public places, including markets and bus stops, due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The hotly contested French bill on the introduction of vaccine passes may go into force by the end of this week, Christophe Castaner, the leader of the parliamentary faction of the ruling La Republique En Marche party, said.

Fresh coronavirus restrictions will go into effect in Sweden starting January 19 in response to the active spread of the coronavirus in the country, the government said.

The Japanese government is considering the request of 11 prefectures, including Tokyo, to place them under tougher COVID-19 restrictions as Omicron cases continue to grow, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources.

The first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have helped doubling of fortunes of the world's ten richest people, who now are six times wealthier than the poorest 3.1 billion people, Oxfam, international charitable NGO, reported on Monday, ahead of the World Economic Forum's Davos from January 17-21.

European households spent 8% less in 2020 than during the preceding year due to the pandemic restrictions on non-essential economic activities, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said.

The pressure on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is facing calls to resign over a string of alleged parties held at his official residence in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown, has increased on Monday with fresh revelations that he reportedly attended another celebration in December 2020.

Trying to apportion blame for the COVID-19 pandemic only serves to delay the global effort to overcome the crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

The European Union will allocate 1.5 billion Euros ($1.7 billion) to address various humanitarian issues, including conflicts and natural disasters, worldwide this year, the European Commission said.