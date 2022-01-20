Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.56 million, over 335.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 335,607,052, including 5,560,227 fatalities. As many as 9.7 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The arrival of experts from the World Health Organisation to production sites of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is being agreed, Denis Logunov, the deputy head of the Gamaleya Research Center, said.

Scientists of the nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops of the Russian armed forces have developed a new method of testing for the coronavirus, which is several times faster than a PCR test and equally accurate, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russia has confirmed 33,899 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,899,411, the federal response center said.

More than 112,000 COVID-19 cases have been logged in Germany in the past 24 hours, the highest tally since the pandemic began, with the overall number of infections exceeding 8 million people, Robert Koch Institute said.

Brazil has detected more than 137,000 COVID-19 cases in one day, which is a new maximum, with 351 people dead from complications, the Brazilian Health Ministry said.

The daily increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico has set a new record since the beginning of the pandemic, as the diagnosis was confirmed in 49,343 people over the past 24 hours.

The number of daily COVID-19 infections in the capital of Japan, Tokyo, is expected to exceed 7,000 on Wednesday for the first time since the beginning of the epidemic amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the end of the so-called Plan B implemented in England since December to prevent the spreading of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The validity of Swiss COVID-19 certificates will be reduced from one year to 270 days starting January 31, the government said.

The current COVID-19 restrictions in Finland, which were due to be lifted by the end of this month, have been extended by two more weeks until mid-February, the government said.

The 2022 Grammy Awards has been rescheduled for April after being postponed due to the covid crisis, Recording academy CEO Harvey Mason said.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sent letters to marketers in the United States warning them to stop making baseless claims that their products and therapies could treat or cure COVID-19 and announced the FTC's intention to continue stamping out such claims this year.

The Biden administration will distribute 400 million N95 masks for free across the United States amid a surge in Omicron variant cases, Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Dr. Tom Inglesby said.