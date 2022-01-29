Latest on Coronavirus

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2022 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.645 million, over 368.5 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:15 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 368,573,462, including 5,645,357 fatalities. As many as 9.91 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The Israeli government has signed a deal to purchase 5 million doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, the American pharmaceutical company said.

The US military awarded a contract to iHealth Lab to purchase more than 104 million COVID-19 Antigen over-the-counter test kits in support of President Joe Biden's 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests, the Pentagon said

Russia has confirmed 98,040 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 88,816 on Thursday, and 673 deaths, up from 665 the day before, the federal response center said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil increased by record 228,954 to more than 24.

7 million within the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

South Korea confirmed a record number of COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, reporting 16,096 infections on Friday amid the spread of the Omicron variant, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games said Friday that 12 COVID-19 cases had been detected within the past 24 hours among those arriving for the event.

Canadian truck drivers who have been protesting the federal government's vaccine mandate and border restrictions because of COVID-19 have arrived in Ottawa, the police said.

Russia's mortality increased by 15.9% year-on-year in 2021, mostly due to the coronavirus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

China's economy is progressing well in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but still needs appropriate support and steps to ensure inclusive and "green" growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report.

