Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.667 million, over 375.9 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 375,977,659, including 5,667,715 fatalities. As many as 9.97 billion vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The US food and Drug Administration has fully approved Moderna's SPIKEVAX, which can now be administered to people 18 and older to prevent COVID-19, the company announced Monday.

Moscow has started the free and voluntary vaccination of teenagers aged 12 to 17 against COVID-19 with the Sputnik M vaccine, the Russian capital's social welfare authorities said.

Poland has delivered 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia, EU Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic said.

A mass COVID-19 vaccination military center resumed operations in Japan's capital to accelerate the booster immunization amid the new wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant, Japanese media reported.

Russia has confirmed 124,070 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 121,228 the day before, and 621 deaths, the federal response center said.

The more infectious BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus strain that was first detected in Australia's state of Queensland in December might soon become dominant in the country, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said.

About 200 people have gathered outside of the Perth police station in the Australian state of Western Australia to protest against mandatory vaccination and demand that Premier Mark McGowan and Governor Kim Beazley be arrested for introducing it, the media reported.

Public transport in Saudi Arabia will be off-limits to those not booster-vaccinated against COVID-19 starting February 1, the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services.

An internal investigation into alleged parties held at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence and other government premises during the COVID-19 lockdown released on Monday found serious "failures of leadership and judgment" by the government.

Hong Kong's home affairs minister, Caspar Tsui, tendered his resignation to Chief Executive Carrie Lam after attending a top official's birthday party despite warnings against public events amid a new wave of COVID-19, Chinese media reported.

Lam will not attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, choosing to stay and manage the fight against a surge in untraceable COVID-19 cases at home, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday, citing sources.