Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.68 million, over 379 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 379,805,456, including 5,680,118 fatalities. As many as 9.98 billion vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Russia considers the transfer of technologies for the production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light to Hungary, President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin hopes that the production of the Sputnik Light vaccine in Hungary will begin as soon as possible.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed confidence on Tuesday that the world is capable of not only meeting the 70% target of global vaccination by mid-2022 but even exceeding it.

Russia has confirmed 125,836 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 124,070 the day before, and 663 deaths, the federal response center said.

Some remote Pacific states are experiencing surges in coronavirus infections for the first time, which poses a significant threat to their fragile healthcare systems, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said.

Denmark has become the first European Union country to lift all COVID-19 restrictions starting Tuesday buoyed by the high level of immunization among the population.

The Omicron strain of the coronavirus has rapidly become the dominant variant in Europe due to being more contagious and much less dangerous than the earlier variants, which will completely change the evolution of the pandemic, but not end it, Marc Van Ranst, Belgium's renowned virologist and adviser to the government on COVID-19 measures, told Sputnik.

The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has introduced new legislation to provide $2.5 billion in additional funding to ensure rapid COVID-19 tests are available to residents, Canada Health, the country's federal health service, announced.