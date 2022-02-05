UrduPoint.com

Latest On Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.7 million, over 389 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 389,640,044, including 5,718,719 fatalities. As many as 10 billion vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The Afghan healthcare system is facing pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic, and only 10% of the country's population is fully vaccinated, Eloi Fillion, the head of the ICRC delegation in Afghanistan, told Sputnik.

Domestically-produced Sputnik V vaccine has completely passed all stages of clinical trials and received permanent registration in Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

Germany has registered 248,838 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, Robert Koch Institute said.

Russia has confirmed 168,201 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 155,768 the day before, and 682 deaths, the federal response center said.

India has registered a sharp decline in COVID-19 incidence as the number of new cases was 13% fewer than the day before and the share of positive results in the total pool of tests was below 10%, the Indian Health Ministry said.

Over the past 24 hours, 149,394 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, 1,072 people died and 246,674 were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the ministry said.

The International Olympic Committee said it has registered 21 coronavirus cases among the participants of the 2022 Beijing Games who arrived over the past day, taking the total of cases in the so-called Olympic bubble to 308.

Police in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario said they are gearing up for a second trucker-led protest against COVID-19 restrictions during the weekend, preparing to maintain public order and ensure unimpeded access to hospitals.

South Korea's military is set to tighten COVID-19 measures at boot camps amid a surge in infections caused by the Omicron variant, the media reported.

Russia and China expressed in a joint statement their opposition to the politicization of the origins of the coronavirus and called everyone to join the work of scientists across the world.

People in the UK are becoming less worried about the COVID-19 pandemic following the government's decision to lift most coronavirus restrictions, including mandatory face masks and COVID-19 passes, the Office for National Statistics said.

Muzaffer Kayasan, a resident of Istanbul who contracted COVID-19 in November 2020, has tested positive for the virus 78 positive times over the past 14 months and did not leave quarantine, A Haber tv channel reported.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Protest World Russia China Died Beijing Istanbul Ontario United Kingdom November 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Media TV All From Government Share Billion Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

5 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

7 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

7 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

9 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

9 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>