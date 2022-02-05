Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.7 million, over 389 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 389,640,044, including 5,718,719 fatalities. As many as 10 billion vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The Afghan healthcare system is facing pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic, and only 10% of the country's population is fully vaccinated, Eloi Fillion, the head of the ICRC delegation in Afghanistan, told Sputnik.

Domestically-produced Sputnik V vaccine has completely passed all stages of clinical trials and received permanent registration in Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

Germany has registered 248,838 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, Robert Koch Institute said.

Russia has confirmed 168,201 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 155,768 the day before, and 682 deaths, the federal response center said.

India has registered a sharp decline in COVID-19 incidence as the number of new cases was 13% fewer than the day before and the share of positive results in the total pool of tests was below 10%, the Indian Health Ministry said.

Over the past 24 hours, 149,394 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, 1,072 people died and 246,674 were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the ministry said.

The International Olympic Committee said it has registered 21 coronavirus cases among the participants of the 2022 Beijing Games who arrived over the past day, taking the total of cases in the so-called Olympic bubble to 308.

Police in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario said they are gearing up for a second trucker-led protest against COVID-19 restrictions during the weekend, preparing to maintain public order and ensure unimpeded access to hospitals.

South Korea's military is set to tighten COVID-19 measures at boot camps amid a surge in infections caused by the Omicron variant, the media reported.

Russia and China expressed in a joint statement their opposition to the politicization of the origins of the coronavirus and called everyone to join the work of scientists across the world.

People in the UK are becoming less worried about the COVID-19 pandemic following the government's decision to lift most coronavirus restrictions, including mandatory face masks and COVID-19 passes, the Office for National Statistics said.

Muzaffer Kayasan, a resident of Istanbul who contracted COVID-19 in November 2020, has tested positive for the virus 78 positive times over the past 14 months and did not leave quarantine, A Haber tv channel reported.