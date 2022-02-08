Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.745 million, over 396.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 396,619,286, including 5,745,809 fatalities. As many as 10.07 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

A universal vaccine mandate that took effect in Austria on Saturday will not count immunization with Russia's Sputnik V toward a full COVID-19 vaccination status, media said.

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is only 57% effective in children ages 2-4, and 50% effective in toddlers 6 months to 2 years old, Axios reported, citing a person familiar with the data.

Russia has confirmed 171,905 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 180,071 the day before, and 609 deaths, the federal response center said.

Eleven new cases of coronavirus infections were detected over the past 24 hours among new arrivals in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Deputy Director of Epidemic Prevention and Control Office of Beijing Winter Olympic Organizing Committee, Huang Chun, said.

The Swedish government will remove restrictions on entry into the country from other EU countries, as well as Scandinavian countries and the European Economic Area (EEA), on February 9, Swedish Sveriges Radio reported.

UK health minister Sajid Javid denied reports that the Treasury had put on hold the publication of the government's plan to clear the National Health Service (NHS) backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, blaming the Omicron wave for the delay.

The United Kingdom trade unions are calling on the government to boost its assistance for low-income citizens, after latest research indicated that another 1.3 million workers applied for state support since the pandemic began.