UrduPoint.com

Latest On Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.745 million, over 396.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 396,619,286, including 5,745,809 fatalities. As many as 10.07 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

A universal vaccine mandate that took effect in Austria on Saturday will not count immunization with Russia's Sputnik V toward a full COVID-19 vaccination status, media said.

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is only 57% effective in children ages 2-4, and 50% effective in toddlers 6 months to 2 years old, Axios reported, citing a person familiar with the data.

Russia has confirmed 171,905 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 180,071 the day before, and 609 deaths, the federal response center said.

Eleven new cases of coronavirus infections were detected over the past 24 hours among new arrivals in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Deputy Director of Epidemic Prevention and Control Office of Beijing Winter Olympic Organizing Committee, Huang Chun, said.

The Swedish government will remove restrictions on entry into the country from other EU countries, as well as Scandinavian countries and the European Economic Area (EEA), on February 9, Swedish Sveriges Radio reported.

UK health minister Sajid Javid denied reports that the Treasury had put on hold the publication of the government's plan to clear the National Health Service (NHS) backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, blaming the Omicron wave for the delay.

The United Kingdom trade unions are calling on the government to boost its assistance for low-income citizens, after latest research indicated that another 1.3 million workers applied for state support since the pandemic began.

Related Topics

World Russia Beijing Austria United Kingdom February Olympics Media From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel f ..

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel fire

19 minutes ago
 Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and ..

Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and that's bad news

20 minutes ago
 Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

20 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' betwee ..

Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' between Kyiv and West

20 minutes ago
 US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind T ..

US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind Tunnels - Defense Industry Offi ..

20 minutes ago
 UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter ..

UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - S ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>