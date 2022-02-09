UrduPoint.com

Latest On Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.758 million, over 399.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 399,679,736, including 5,758,190 fatalities. As many as 10.09 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Moscow hopes to the production of its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will start in Egypt this spring, Russian Ambassador in Cairo Georgy Borisenko said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that pilot batches are already being tested.

Scientists from the Institute of Cytology and Genetics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian academy of Sciences have developed a new drug against the coronavirus based on recombinant human interferon-lambda, with the first tests being encouraging, Maksim Korolev, the deputy director for clinical issues, said.

India's medical regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, has approved a request by the Serum Institute of India to produce a vaccine against the Omicron coronavirus strain for studying, testing and analyzing purposes.

Pfizer expects record-high revenue of $54 billion in 2022 from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and pill for the treatment of the virus.

US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson (J&J) suspended production of its COVID-19 vaccine in a company's facility in the Netherlands in order to produce another vaccine against a different virus, the New York Times reported.

Russia confirmed 165,643 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 171,905 the day before, and 698 deaths, the federal response center said.

Italy will abolish the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors on Friday as the country continues to register gradual decrease in the daily number of COVID-19 cases, Italian Health Undersecretary Andrea Costa said.

The indoor mask mandate in the US state of California will expire on February 15 amid decreased COVID-19 case rates, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

The Hong Kong government has tightened restrictions in public places in order to cope with the new coronavirus wave, Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

Related Topics

India World Governor Russia Drugs Egypt Company Cairo Hong Kong New York Netherlands February Media From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

2 hours ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

2 hours ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

2 hours ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

2 hours ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

2 hours ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>