Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.758 million, over 399.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 399,679,736, including 5,758,190 fatalities. As many as 10.09 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Moscow hopes to the production of its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will start in Egypt this spring, Russian Ambassador in Cairo Georgy Borisenko said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that pilot batches are already being tested.

Scientists from the Institute of Cytology and Genetics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian academy of Sciences have developed a new drug against the coronavirus based on recombinant human interferon-lambda, with the first tests being encouraging, Maksim Korolev, the deputy director for clinical issues, said.

India's medical regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, has approved a request by the Serum Institute of India to produce a vaccine against the Omicron coronavirus strain for studying, testing and analyzing purposes.

Pfizer expects record-high revenue of $54 billion in 2022 from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and pill for the treatment of the virus.

US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson (J&J) suspended production of its COVID-19 vaccine in a company's facility in the Netherlands in order to produce another vaccine against a different virus, the New York Times reported.

Russia confirmed 165,643 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 171,905 the day before, and 698 deaths, the federal response center said.

Italy will abolish the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors on Friday as the country continues to register gradual decrease in the daily number of COVID-19 cases, Italian Health Undersecretary Andrea Costa said.

The indoor mask mandate in the US state of California will expire on February 15 amid decreased COVID-19 case rates, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

The Hong Kong government has tightened restrictions in public places in order to cope with the new coronavirus wave, Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.