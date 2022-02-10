Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.771 million, over 402.2 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 402,270,153, including 5,771,111 fatalities. As many as 10.11 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The process of examination of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the European Union is not easy, but its admission to the EU market is still possible, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Nearly half of Belarusian citizens have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Belarusian Health Ministry said.

A little more than half of US voters back a proposal to temporarily waive patent rights for COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to boost production in low-income countries, with a rise in support observed both among Democrats and Republicans, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll.

Russia confirmed 183,103 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 165,643 the day before, and 669 deaths, the federal response center said.

German hospitals are no longer in danger of being overwhelmed by the spread of the Omicron strain of coronavirus, German Hospital Federation Chief Gerald Gass said.

The Mexican government reported a steady decline of the COVID-19 infections in the country, with the new cases and hospital occupancy going down for the past two weeks.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that all COVID-19 restrictions, including the mandatory isolation period for people who test positive for coronavirus, could be removed a month earlier than the March 24 deadline.

The coronavirus situation in hospitals in France may allow for the cancellation of vaccine passes in late March-early April, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

The authorities of the German city-state of Hamburg said on Tuesday that the 2G rule, allowing offline shopping only for vaccinated and recovered, would be canceled starting February 12, German broadcaster N24 reported.

The Czech Republic will start easing COVID-19 curbs on public life this week, with only mask wear mandate to stay in place from March, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

Italy may preserve the requirement of wearing masks indoors even after the COVID-19 state of emergency expires on March 31, Italian media ANSA reported, citing government sources.

The US state of New York will end its mask mandate for most indoor places starting February 10, Governor Kathy Hochul said.

The United Nations headquarters complex in New York City will soon make a new recommendation on the requirement to wear masks inside the building following the state's decision to lift the mandate for indoor places, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

US and European business leaders are urging Japanese authorities to drop the entry ban for foreigners, inasmuch as it is preventing a rebound of the Japanese economy, Adviser to the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan Christopher La Fleur said on Wednesday, during a conference with other European and US business administration representatives in Tokyo.

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged world leaders to invest $16 billion under the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator program that would help low and middle-income countries to fight COVID-19 and treat their contributions to stop the pandemic as a global emergency in 2022.

A court in the Italian city of Modena took the side of the hospital in a dispute with a sectarian family, who demanded a blood donor that is unvaccinated against COVID-19 for their son, lawyer Gianni Baldini, defending the interests of the two-year-old boy, told Sputnik.