Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.781 million, almost 404.5 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:15 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 404,498,492, including 5,781,589 fatalities. As many as 10.14 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Moscow has repeatedly invited Paris to mutually recognize COVID-19 vaccines, but to no avail, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The health ministries of Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed on the procedure for recognizing COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the work is now underway to ensure the protection of data and medical secrecy, Alexander Sternik, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Third CIS Department, told Sputnik.

The Australian cabinet of ministers supported the change in definition of COVID-19 vaccine status from "fully vaccinated" to "up to date" for all citizens in order to provide optimal protection against coronavirus.

An expert committee at the Japanese Health Ministry has cleared Pfizer/BioNTech's oral drug for COVID-19 Paxlovid, making it the second such treatment allowed in the country, the ministry said.

Half of the world's population is currently fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but further actions to support the progress made in the global vaccination campaign are still needed, European Commissioner for Health and food Safety Stella Kyriakides said.

Russia confirmed 197,076 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 183,103 the day before, and 701 deaths, the federal response center said.

Russia and India are working on a mechanism for the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, this process will take some time, the new Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Paris police banned holding planned motorcade protests against COVID-19 restrictions, similar to those in Canada, citing a potential threat to public order.

US truckers are planning to gather in California's Coachella Valley on March 4-5 to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and roll on from there in a nationwide convoy to Washington, the organizers of the so-called People's Convoy have said.

Russian scientists jointly with their colleagues from the United Kingdom and the United States have developed a set of key parameters for the study of post-COVID syndrome, the First Moscow State Medical University said. The researchers have proposed to take into account 11 markers to assess the post-COVID syndrome: survival; fatigue; pain; symptoms after exercise; cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological, cognitive, psychological functions and symptoms; general physical condition and changes in work or study productivity. Another parameter added has been "recovery," the university noted.

Obese patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are better protected against the disease in the future than those of normal or excess weight due to a higher number of antibodies, according to a study released by Israel's Sheba Medical Center.

Trucker protests against COVID-19 restrictions in Canada and blockage of traffic at the border with the United States constitute "an illegal economic blockade" that cause disruptions in supply chains, Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.