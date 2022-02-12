Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.797 million, almost 407.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 407,629,604, including 5,797,099 fatalities. As many as 10.16 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Russia confirmed 203,949 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 197,076 the day before, and 722 deaths, the federal response center said.

Russia and Canada exchanged their samples of COVID-19 vaccination certificates and are now working to ensure that they are enough to confirm immunization during travel, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

France will cancel wearing masks indoors on February 28 in locations requiring a vaccine pass, with masks still mandatory on transport and pass-free places, the French Health Ministry said.

The German authorities next week will consider the first steps to lift the restrictions adopted to curb the spread of the coronavirus, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

Belgium decided to lift a number of pandemic restrictions, allowing nightclubs to reopen and canceling obligatory mask-wearing for children under 12 in schools, amid a steady decline in COVID-19 infections.

Paris considered unacceptable the conditions of the Kremlin's sanitary protocol, which would allow a smaller distance and handshakes at a meeting of French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the TF1 broadcaster reported Friday, citing the Elysee Palace.

French President Emmanuel Macron did not take a Russian COVID-19 test ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is why they were kept at a distance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.

The Canadian province of Ontario declared a state of emergency in connection with protests by truckers and other Canadians opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Premier Doug Ford said.