Sun 01st March 2020 | 08:50 PM

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) USSIA is working on a plan to help Iran contain the virus, which has killed 54 people after infecting 978. President Vladimir Putin promised the aid in a phone call with Iran's Hassan (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) ouhani on Saturday.

A spokesman for the (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) ussian embassy in Tehran told Sputnik that details were being discussed.

More Stories From World

