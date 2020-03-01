Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) USSIA is working on a plan to help Iran contain the virus, which has killed 54 people after infecting 978. President Vladimir Putin promised the aid in a phone call with Iran's Hassan (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) ouhani on Saturday.

A spokesman for the (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) ussian embassy in Tehran told Sputnik that details were being discussed.