Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) made the decisive step on Wednesday in declaring pandemic as more and more countries are rethinking travel or visa restrictions over the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In France, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by almost 500 in 24 hours, rising to 2.281, Health Minister Olivier Véran said. Italy saw an increase of almost 2,000 in 24 hours, with the total number of registered cases reaching 12,462. This includes 827 deaths and 1,045 recoveries.

The total number of confirmed cases worldwide equals 121,564, according to the Johns Hopkins University's statistics, up from 118,100 cases on Tuesday.

WHO is concerned by the spread and severity of the coronavirus outbreak, which allows to qualify it as a pandemic, the organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Tedros urged all countries to activate and scale up their emergency response mechanisms.

Meanwhile, Michael Ryan, executive director for WHO health emergencies program, has warned all countries that they may face the situation as severe as in Iran and Italy, the two countries, apart from China, that show the highest number of confirmed cases.

WHO is trying to mobilize more support for Iran, Tedros said.

Russia is suspending air travel with several cities in France, Germany, Italy and Spain starting Friday, the national crisis center for coronavirus outbreak said. Regular flights connecting Moscow to the four capitals as well as Munich, Frankfurt and Barcelona will be kept in place.

Ukraine has decided to suspend air travel with Italy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

India is suspending all existing tourist visas until April 15, the country's government said in a press release.

Slovenia is introducing new entry restrictions for foreigners after 57 people in the country were confirmed to have the infection on Wednesday. Slovenia is allowing entry to foreigners only if they can produce a proof of negative coronavirus test result no older than three days in Slovenian, English or Italian.