Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Italy is reporting some positive dynamic in the number of new cases, while China is slowly lifting coronavirus-linked restrictions, but the world is still bracing for impact of the outbreak.

The global total of COVID-19 cases is approaching 335,000 and over 14,500 patients have already died, but the numbers are expected to increase considerably, Margaret Harris, a spokeswoman for the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Tuesday at a briefing in Geneva.

As of Tuesday, Germany has registered 4,764 new cases, bringing the total to 27,436. Italy has registered 3,600 new cases, which brings the total of active cases to 54,030. For Italy, this marks the decrease in new cases for the third day in a row.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported 44,183 cases of the coronavirus in the country. Of these, 21,689 cases are reported in the state of New York.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced full nationwide 21-day lockdown starting March 25.

UK  Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanded on Monday that the British stay at home except for several reasons like shopping for necessities, medical needs and work ” unless cannot be avoided.

The restrictions will be reviewed in three weeks to see if they can be relaxed.

Italy will increase fines for breaking quarantine rules, from 400 Euros ($430) to 3,000.

At the same time, China is gradually lifting restrictions imposed over the outbreak. China Railway will restore travel to and from the city of Wuhan within the next few weeks.

The threat of recession is hovering over the coronavirus-hit planet.

Ireland may have already exhausted its budget surplus in fighting the spread of the coronavirus, according to  Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Meanwhile, in the United States, 32 percent say an immediate family member is now out of work due to the pandemic, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he "would love" to lift the virus-linked restrictions by April 12. White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow told FOX news that Trump was looking for ways to reopen the US economy in a couple of weeks.

