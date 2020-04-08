Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The world has registered 1,407,123 coronavirus cases, including 297,934 recoveries and 80,759 deaths, according to the statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University. The number of new cases registered daily appears to have been decreasing since Saturday.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 369,069. This includes 20,191 recoveries and 12,021 fatalities. Spain reports 140,510 cases in total, including 43,208 recoveries and 13,798 deaths.

Italy has confirmed 135,586 cases including 17,127 deaths and 24,392 recoveries. However, the country is noticing some changes for the better. On Tuesday, it registered its lowest increase in new cases since mid-March.

Most countries fighting the epidemic are working hard to ensure they have enough protective gear.

Russia is now producing almost 1.6 million medical masks daily amid the ongoing global pandemic of the coronavirus, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said Tuesday. It has has bought 51 million masks in China, with 21 million set to be delivered at a later date.

US President Donald Trump announced that the US government has reached an agreement has been reached with the company 3M to produce additional 55.5 million face masks, finishing a feud over the company's contribution to the fight against the coronavirus.

Canada will receive 500,000 N95 respirator masks from the 3M company on Wednesday after the manufacturer struck a deal with the US government, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters during a daily briefing on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Tuesday.

Russia does not expect vaccine earlier than the end of the year, a public health chief said Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the head of the virology research center said the lab planned to start testing vaccines on 180 volunteers on June 29. The animal testing is currently underway.

The US Army is also testing a vaccine on animals at the moment, Joint Staff Surgeon Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs said Tuesday

As for therapy, the United States has made "tremendous progress," according to Trump.

Turkey has started testing plasma therapy as a possible treatment for the coronavirus disease, Turkish Red Crescent Society President Kerem Kinik said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, China has unblocked exit from the city of Wuhan that was a coronavirus epidemic hotspot after 76 days of isolation. The authorities have opened automobile roads leading out of the city. In addition, air travel is expected to partially resume on Wednesday.

Residents of Beijing are slowly returning to the life before the infection, venturing out to the restaurants and parks. People are still social distancing, however.