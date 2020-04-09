Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Just 100 days since the first official report of a mysterious pneumonia-like disease detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan on December 31, the number of coronavirus cases registered globally reached 1,475,976, including 317,372 recoveries and 86,979 deaths, according to the statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 404,352. This includes 22,775 recoveries and 13,829 fatalities. The state of New York has seen its largest single-day increase in the number of deaths from COVID-19, with 779 new fatalities, bringing the total to 6,268.

Italy has confirmed 139,422 cases including 17,669 deaths and 26,491 recoveries. However, the country is noticing some changes for the better. On Wednesday, it registered over 2,000 recoveries, the highest daily number on the record since the beginning of the epidemic. Spain reported 146,690 cases in total, including 48,021 recoveries and 14,673 deaths.

The coronavirus may cut global trade by almost one-third this year, and the possibility of its recovery in 2021 will depend on the duration of the epidemic and the response, the World Trade Organization said.

The pandemic may cost the Asia-Pacific region 0.8 percent of its gross domestic product or, equivalently, $172 billion due to a weakened global demand for their exports alone, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) said in a report.

The United States will be selling 30-year and 20-year treasuries to raise funds for its novel coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said.

EU countries decided to allocate over 20 billion Euros to combat the spread of coronavirus outside Europe. Earlier in the day, the EU pledged 3.25 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in aid package to Africa to help it tackle the epidemic.

The UK government will allocate 750 million British Pounds ($930 million) to support charities amid the coronavirus epidemic, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said.

The Polish government decided to allocate 100 billion zlotys ($25 billion) to support businesses across the country in light of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, adding that approximately three-fourths of the sum will be allocated to small and medium enterprises.

Liberian President George Weah declared a nationwide state of emergency for three weeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Swiss authorities decided to extend restrictive measures in connection with the distribution of COVID-19 until April 26.

WHO UNDER FIRE, CHILDREN FACE ABUSE

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia, said Wednesday he had faced death threats and racist insults over the UN health agency's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked to comment on US President Donald Trump, who accused the agency on Tuesday for being "China-centric," Tedros said that WHO was close to every nation and was "color-blind" as well as "wealth-blind."

The world is currently in the acute phase of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and it is not the time for reducing funding for the WHO, the UN organization's regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said, commenting on Trump's threats to put a hold on US contributions to WHO.

With a third of the global population in coronavirus lockdown, children around the world face an unprecedented risk of abuse online and at home, heads of humanitarian organizations warned on Wednesday. Governments, they said, must integrate measures in their coronavirus response plans to protect minors from violence and neglect, while tech firms must do more to moderate harmful online content and set up free helplines and safe e-education platforms.