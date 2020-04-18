Latest on Coronavirus

Death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world exceeded 150,000, more than 2.2 million cases of infection were detected, more than 560,000 of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world exceeded 150,000, more than 2.2 million cases of infection were detected, more than 560,000 of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

According to the latest data of 21.00 GMT, the number of people infected globally is 2,218,332, of them 151,006 people died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 686,991. This includes 58,431 recoveries and 32,232 fatalities.

Canada and the United States have reached an agreement to extend the restrictive measures at their shared border for another 30 days as both countries seek to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, multiple sources told CTV News.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that he intended to open the country's borders and resume trade, thus lifting some of the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany and France will coordinate their steps toward relaxing coronavirus restrictions, especially in border areas, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

At the same time, the eastern German state of Saxony became the first to make wearing masks compulsory when out in public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has also called on the government to oblige people to cover faces on public transport as part of measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Austrian Museums could open their doors in mid-May, Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler said, adding that events with big crowds were prohibited until the end of summer amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Schools will reopen in Belarus next week despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic, its education ministry announced.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends reopening wet markets only on condition that they obey strict hygiene standards, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde called a "myth" reports that Swedish citizens' lives continue as usual despite the coronavirus pandemic, and the Swedish approach to fighting the spread of the disease was radically different from other countries. The Swedish authorities have refrained from introducing strict lockdown measures, with schools, kindergartens, shops and other public places still open across the country. Earlier in the month, media reported that Stockholm's unwillingness to follow the example of other European countries and introduce drastic measures to fight COVID-19 had triggered a backlash among Swedish researchers.

Chinese economy has shrunk by 6.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Bureau of Statistics said .

The international community will need to develop a new global architecture to deal with the immediate public debt crisis caused by the pandemic, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. Africa will require $200 billion to respond to the economic and social crises stemming from the pandemic, Guterres said.

The coronavirus pandemic should not serve as an excuse for countries to close or block their markets to others given that the idea during the pandemic has been to share resources rather than resort to trade protectionism, World Bank President David Malpass said.

Poor countries that were allowed to suspend debt payments during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have to be transparent with how they are using the relief as they are being monitored, Malpass said.

Measures undertaken by the German authorities to support the national economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic have had a positive effect, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said. To support small and medium companies, families and self-employed citizens, the German government formed an additional budget of about 156 billion euros ($169.8 billion). Moreover, a stabilization fund of almost 600 billion euros has been set up to support major industrial companies. However, Altmaier warned that the German economic situation is graver than it has ever been since the end of World War II.

The UK authorities have decided to prolong the government's program supporting businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic until the end of June. The scheme, which was launched in early March for three months, allows firms to sent employees on vacations during the pandemic, with the government paying cash grants of up to 80 percent of their wages but no more than 2,500 pounds ($3,125).

Organ transplants involving living donors are down 90 percent in the United States as surgeons struggle to work amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has also made unusable body parts of those infected or killed by the disease.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the government will provide nearly $3 billion in new provisions to citizens and businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday his government would cut through red tape to get everyone 100,000 yen ($930) in coronavirus relief aid in about a week.

Another 44 medical facilities in Russia will be converted into hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russian military hospitals were ready to treat 4,900 coronavirus patients and will make even more beds available in the near future.

India will send Russia up to 100 million tablets of hydroxychloroquin that can be used to treat the coronavirus, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said.

A cargo of Russian medical aid was delivered to Syria on Friday, with the second shipment of equipment needed to fight the coronavirus outbreak expected next week, Syrian state media said.

The United States presently has no requests to allow exports of sensitive medical equipment to Iran amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, however, Washington stands ready to expedite such equipment if asked, US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control Director Andrea Gacki said.

Medical aid, including face masks and COVID-19 express tests, arrived from China in Belarus, the Belarussian Health Ministry said

Russia currently conducts clinical trials of five drugs for the treatment of the coronavirus infection, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said. The ministry is also considering options to accelerate the registration of the coronavirus vaccine, he told Russian President Vladimir Putin, when asked whether the vaccine could be developed faster than the third quarter of 2020. Russia must already prepare for the production of a sufficient amount of coronavirus vaccines, Putin said.

Murashko also said that seven test systems for the coronavirus detection were expected to be registered in Russia in the near future in additional to 12 systems already used by the country's doctors.

Russia currently ranks second globally in terms of numbers of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country, Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova said.

Russian enterprises are already producing over 8 million medical masks per day, more than it was planned, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said.

PRESSURE ON CHINA OVER VIRUS ORIGIN

French virologist Luc Montagnier, who won the Nobel Prize for the discovery of HIV in 2008, believes that the new coronavirus is not of natural origin and was developed in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. According to the scientist, the Wuhan laboratory has specialized in these coronaviruses since the early 2000s and its employees had expertise in this area.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday called on China to allow foreign scientists to inspect the Institute of Virology in the city of Wuhan where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak started.

Australian Minister of Home Affairs Peter Dutton demanded that China come clean about the origins of the coronavirus, which has sparked the pandemic that has already left over 2 million people infected across the world.

A federal judge ordered a company to stop selling industrial strength bleach as a treatment for COVID-19 after the company refused to comply with a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration, the Justice Department said.The company claimed that its product would cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent COVID-19, as well as other diseases including Alzheimer's, autism, brain cancer, HIV/AIDS, and multiple sclerosis, among others.

The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) is plotting to hand out contaminated masks in Iraq through pseudomedics as the country struggles to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen reported, citing Iraqi sources. The security forces aim to thwart this plot and urge Iraqis to stay away from strangers.