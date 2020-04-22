Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world surpassed 175,000, more than 2.54 million cases of infection were detected, and more than 678,000 of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21.00 GMT, the number of people infected globally is 2,546,527, of them 175,812 people died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 814,587. This includes 74,906 recoveries and 43,921 fatalities.

Chinese citizens should avoid traveling to foreign countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's foreign ministry said.

The municipal authorities of the German capital have coordinated their further actions in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak, including in terms of softening the control measures, Berlin Senate said.

Germany has so far managed to avoid a harsh scenario regarding the development of the coronavirus epidemic but there are still no prospects of it ending in the near future, Lars Schaade, the vice president of the Robert Koch Institute, said.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that his government and experts were about to present a roadmap for easing coronavirus restrictions starting May 4. However, Italians will continue to follow social distancing measures and wear face masks until a vaccine against COVID-19 is developed, Conte said.

Austria continues to pursue the step-by-step cancellation of measures introduced due to the coronavirus, as planned, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. Vienna is discussing possible lifting of border controls with Germany and the Czech Republic, as the epidemiological situation in these countries is getting better, he said.

France is limiting air traffic with destinations outside the European Union's visa-free Schengen zone, French Transport and Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said.

The Georgian government is extending the state of emergency over the coronavirus until May 22, Irakli Chikovani, an aide to the prime minister, said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed on Tuesday a decree obliging residents who show symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections but have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 to self-isolate just like those already diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The agriculture ministers of the world's largest 20 economies said on Tuesday that G20 would fight against excessive coronavirus-related restrictions that could lead to increased food price volatility on the global markets.

European economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic is over will cost about 1.6 trillion Euros ($1.7 trillion), European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said.

The number of people facing acute food insecurity could almost double in 2020 and jump from 135 million to 265 million due to economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN World Food Program (WFP) said.

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to aggravate social tensions and conflict in countries facing acute food crisis, leading to unrest in refugee camps because of the lack of food and to increased violence and exploitation at home because of the confinement measures, the report, released by the Global Network against Food Crises on Tuesday, said.

The GDP in China's Hubei province, the first epicenter of the new coronavirus disease, fell 39.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, the local statistics bureau said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and a number of regional financing arrangements, including the European Stability Mechanism, Latin American Reserve Fund and the Arab Monetary Fund, are set to provide much needed support to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus on the economy, the chiefs said in a joint statement.

Measures adopted to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic by Germany and Singapore can be regarded as exemplary, Dr. David Nabarro, a special envoy of the World Health Organization (WHO), said. The international community needs to jointly work on containing COVID-19 instead of trying to put the blame on others, Nabarro also said.

Small businesses in the United Kingdom have already received more than 6 billion Pounds ($7.4 billion) in emergency grants amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $246 million fund for charities and other non-profit organizations.

NATO has mobilized its scientific network to study the new coronavirus and fight the pandemic that has already claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

The Chinese government has adopted a set of measures to support low-income households, unemployed individuals and small businesses that have been directly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Egypt has sent medical aid to help the United States tackle the coronavirus epidemic, the press office of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said.

A vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the University of Oxford is set to be trialed on people for the first time on April 23, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said.

Elaboration of the Russian Health Ministry's vaccine against COVID-19 continues, with pre-clinical trials expected to be completed by May 31, the country's coronavirus information center said.

The US Food and Drug Administration announced that it had authorized the first coronavirus test with the option of allowing subjects to collect samples at home.

Tehran has received requests from Italy, Russia and Spain to purchase Iranian-made ventilators for treating COVID-19 patients, the Mehr news agency reported, citing a domestic manufacturer.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is offering 10 million Philippine pesos ($197,000) to any citizen who creates a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Finland's National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) will sample wastewater for the presence of COVID-19 in the sewage system in order to study the spread of the coronavirus.

The US state of Missouri said in a statement on Tuesday that it has filed a lawsuit against the Chinese government and Communist Party seeking compensation for damages caused by the Chinese authorities' cover-up of the novel coronavirus outbreak during the critical initial stages.