Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world surpassed 216,000, more than 3.09 million cases of infection were detected, and more than 921,000 of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21.00 GMT, the number of people infected globally is 3,098,391, of them 216,160 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,008,066. This includes 115,003 recoveries and 57,812 fatalities.

Russia will extend non-working period through May 11, adding three regular days to May's paid time off, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. Under usual circumstances, May 6-8 would have been regular working days between holidays.The president said the coronavirus restrictions should not be lifted all at once. Instead, he asked the government to prepare by May 5 a plan on how to lift the restrictions gradually, starting on May 12.

The Armenian authorities are getting ready to reopen the country's economy and ease the coronavirus-related restrictions in the next 10 days, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

Czech lawmakers voted to extend the state of emergency introduced in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic until May 17. The government had sought a longer extension, until May 25.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez allowed professional athletes to resume their training starting from May 4 as part of easing of anti-coronavirus measures in the country.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said that the country would lift the COVID-19 state of emergency on May 3 and gradually return to normal life.

Shops in France will gradually be allowed to reopen from May 11 as the country looks to begin easing lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said. French people will be able to move around without special permits after May 11, he added. France will gradually reopen kindergartens and Primary schools from that date, he said.

The continued slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus in Belgium is allowing the authorities to begin gradually relaxing isolation measures on May 4, a spokesman for the country's coronavirus response center Benoit Ramacker said

Greece will begin a phased lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions on May 4, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address to the nation.

New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo outlined a 12-step plan that will guide the state through regional reopening after the shutdown aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

Russia's GDP will fall by 5.5 percent year-on-year in 2020 amid the coronavirus epidemic, but will then grow by 2.2 percent in 2021, international rating agency Moody's predicted.

Organized crime groups are adapting quickly to the global disruption caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and EU member states have responded well to this new challenge, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said.

The unemployment rate in the United States for June will likely be between 16 and 20 percent, levels not experienced since the 1930s, White House Senior Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett told reporters.

The coronavirus crisis requires a criminal antitrust probe of Amazon's use of mega-data to target and eliminate competitors with copycat products, because the strategy threatens to prevent many small businesses from recovering once the pandemic eases, US Senator Josh Hawley wrote in a letter to Attorney General William Barr.

The United States may introduce mandatory coronavirus tests for people arriving on certain international flights to avoid importing new disease cases, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to start preparing a national action plan to restore the people's incomes and the growth of the Russian economy from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Cooperation between Moscow and Beijing on combating the coronavirus pandemic is at a high level, and China is currently assisting Russia in containing the further spread of the virus across the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The United States is assisting countries like Nigeria, Spain and Italy with ventilators amid the pandemic, Trump said.

US airlines that get bailed out by the federal government amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will face restrictions on compensation and share buybacks, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said.

At least 44,000 Canadian businesses hit by the pandemic have applied for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) since it was rolled out on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.

The Russian Health Ministry said it recommended six medications against COVID-19, adding that three more are now going through clinical trials.

Russian laboratories now use more than 18 test systems for the detection of the coronavirus, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

The Russian capital is starting to conduct immune-enzyme blood analysis to detect the new coronavirus, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The novel coronavirus may lead to brain damage, and the loss of smell in COVID-19 patients can indicate damage to the central nervous system, the Russian Health Ministry said.

The BRICS mechanism for the development and use of vaccines, including those against coronavirus, should be launched as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has announced that Tokyo will deliver supplies of the anti-flu drug Avigan, which has been touted as a treatment for COVID-19, to 38 countries.

The Japanese government is going to facilitate fast approval of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug for treating Ebola, as a potential treatment for patients with COVID-19.

The transfusion of blood plasma from people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease to current patients is still at an experimental stage and could be life-threatening for patients, Joint Secretary of India's Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry Lav Agarwal said.

The United States' attempts to pin blame for the coronavirus pandemic on China are little more than maneuvers to distract attention from US failure to fight the epidemic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.