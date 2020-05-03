Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the world has surpassed 240,000, more than 3.3 million cases of infection were registered, and more than 1 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21.00 GMT, the number of people infected globally is 3,402,409, of whom 242,010 died.

The United States leads the global case count, with 1,112,870. This includes 164,015 recoveries and 65,908 fatalities.

At least 55 journalists have died from the coronavirus disease in 23 countries, the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) non-governmental organization based in Geneva, revealed in a report dedicated to the World Press Freedom Day celebrated on May 3.

The Spanish government will once again request the parliament to extend the state of high alert for another 15 days and make wearing masks obligatory in public transport, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.

Eurostar, high-speed rail service between the United Kingdom and continental Europe, said on Saturday all passengers would be required to wear masks from Monday as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

More than 500 Berliners gathered on Saturday for another rally against the restrictive measures introduced by the authorities to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Afghan authorities have extended the isolation regime in large cities, including in the capital of Kabul, for 20 days, until the end of the month of Ramadan amid the pandemic, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the presidential administration.

Belgium has recorded a decline in the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the gradual lifting of quarantine measures, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The French government reviewed on Saturday a bill extending the emergency sanitation regime amid the pandemic, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

US business tycoon Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holding has reported a loss of $55 billion in Q1 amid COVID-19 pandemic, compared to $21 billion in profits over the same period last year, the company said in a press release on Saturday.

The coronavirus crisis in the United Kingdom has exposed inadequacies of neoliberal approaches to the National Health Service (NHS), and the current celebration of medical workers should be translated into a cardinal change of the policy toward the sector after the pandemic ends, Chris Williamson, a former Labour member of parliament for Derby North, who is seeking to set up a socialist grassroots movement, told Sputnik.

Russian sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told Sputnik that his ministry, amid the coronavirus lockdown, is planning to complete its work on a development strategy for physical culture and sport in Russia until 2030 by July 15, aiming to make it relevant to the current realities.

Moldova's Interior Minister Pavel Voicu on Saturday said he had been infected with COVID-19 and, thus, stayed at home in self-quarantine.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday that the experience of foreign countries in the fight against coronavirus was invaluable to Russia.

Tunisia has requested Russia to send it respirators, face masks and medical equipment for public hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic, ambassador in Moscow Tarak ben Salem told Sputnik.

Vaccines against the coronavirus disease that the European Union is planning to develop will be globally available, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday.

The head of Russia's safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said on Saturday that 5-10 percent of the population developed immunity neither after recovering from the disease not after getting a vaccination.

More than 3.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia, and 214,000 suspected carriers of the infection across the country are under medical supervision, the national public health watchdog said Saturday.