Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world surpassed 261,000, more than 3.73 million cases of infection were detected, and more than 1.23 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21.00 GMT, the number of people infected globally is 3,732,046, of them 261,517 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,219,952. This includes 189,791 recoveries and 72,617 fatalities.

Russia may use a three-stage plan to relax the coronavirus restrictions, Anna Popova, the head of the Russian consumer health watchdog, said Wednesday. At the first stage, exercise outside, walks with children will be allowed, and small businesses will reopen (up to a certain number of square feet and with social distancing as a condition), Popova said in a video conference with president Vladimir Putin. At the second stage, restrictions on walks will be further relaxed, larger businesses and educational institutions will reopen. At the third stage, parks and gardens will reopen with social distancing in place; restrictions will be lifted off businesses; all hotels and food venues will reopen.

Moscow will allow all construction sites and industrial companies to reopen on May 12, but it does not mean the end of the self-isolation, the Russian capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said.

The lower chamber of the Spanish parliament voted to extend the high alert regime until May 24. This marks the fourth time the country extends the regime that has been in place since March 14.

Germany has extended social distancing until June 5 to preserve the progress made during the first phase of lockdown easing, Chancellor Angela Merkel said. Germany's top-tier football league, the Bundesliga, which was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be resumed from the second half of May, Merkel said.

Austrian authorities have decided to extend border controls introduced as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 until May 31, media reported, citing an order of the Interior Ministry.

The Serbian parliament voted to lift the state of emergency, which was imposed on March 15 in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, and the curfew will also be lifted, once the decision comes into force.

Turkish Airlines is planning to resume domestic flights and air traffic with 19 countries, which have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, in June, the Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported, citing sources.

Syria will ease off coronavirus-related restrictions, lifting the ban on public transportation within provinces on May 10 and reopening certain categories of schools on May 31, the government's COVID-19 response center said.

Protests and demonstrations that were suspended in France due to the coronavirus pandemic will return to the streets once the ban is lifted, Simon Duteil, general secretary of the Solidaires trade union told Sputnik.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the establishing of ten sector advisory councils that will lead the city's economic recovery after the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Colombia's coronavirus-related isolation measures will be extended by a further two weeks, till May 25, although some loosening of restrictions will begin, President Ivan Duque said.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that risk of returning to lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic is real if countries do not lift restrictions carefully and gradually.

Russia's economic activity April fell by 33 percent by late April compared with the situation before the pandemic, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said.

The United Kingdom's GDP will fall by 8.25 percent in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic after growing by 1.4 percent in 2019, and is expected to increase by 6 percent in 2021 if a trade deal with the European Union is reached, the European Commission said on Wednesday in its fresh forecast.

New York City authorities have dismantled three homeless encampments amid the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the city, Mayor de Blasio said.

Close to 6.3 million more people are expected to contract tuberculosis (TB) in the next five years and an additional 1.4 million people are expected to die as cases go unnoticed and untreated amid the coronavirus-related global lockdowns, Stop TB Partnership said.

The partial unemployment system implemented by the French government to prevent small enterprises from going bankrupt amid the COVID-19 outbreak will be prolonged, as some sectors will be unable to resume their activity after May 11, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

Spain's services output and demand plunged to the lowest levels on record in April after the coronavirus lockdown brought the sector to a halt, figures showed.

The United Nations has allocated $3 million to assist the Central African Republic (car) in its efforts to address the pandemic, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

European Parliament President David Sassoli urged EU institutions to be brave on a plan to finance economic recovery in the bloc, which has been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced plans to widen the UK capital's sidewalks and build temporary bicycle lanes to prevent an uptick in citizens using their cars to travel amid a fall in public transport capacity due to COVID-19 social distancing measures.

The US Treasury Department will later this month launch a 20-year bond with an initial offering size of $20 billion to help fulfill nearly $3 trillion in financing needs caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Assistant Secretary Brian Smith said.

Germany will slash taxes for cafes and restaurants to help the industry cope with the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said.

Vaccines created in Russia to treat the coronavirus are undergoing preclinical trials and the first encouraging results have already been received, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

UK researchers have found nearly 200 mutations in the genetic makeup of the coronavirus from a group of over 7,600 samples, a paper published in the Infection, Genetics and Evolution scientific journal suggests.

The United Kingdom has begun producing a new reagent that will act as a confirmatory sample during COVID-19 tests and 1,500 vials of the reagent are already available, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said.

The UK government intends to double the number of tests for the coronavirus run per day by the end of May and to carry out up to 200,000, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Immunity testing for the presence of coronavirus antibodies in asymptomatic people in the Czech Republic has revealed a low level of COVID-19 incidence, the Medical Xpress news service reported, citing the country's health authorities.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington had seen considerable evidence the novel coronavirus had originated from a virology lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19 emerged and began quickly spreading among people at the end of last year, which means it had not been around long enough for humans to develop herd immunity as many had hoped, a study by a group of genetics researchers from the University College London Genetics Institute has found.

The UK does not believe that the strain of novel coronavirus that has led to the global COVID-19 pandemic was leaked accidentally from a Chinese laboratory, the Sky News broadcaster reported, citing government sources.

A probe should be conducted into whether the new coronavirus arrived in France in December, a month before the country officially confirmed the first case, Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist with the World Health Organization, said.