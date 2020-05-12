Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world reached 284,000, more than 4.15 million cases of infection were detected, and more than 1.44 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21:00 GMT, the cumulative number of cases has reached 4,153,871, including 284,628 deaths.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,340,643 COVID-19 cases. This includes 216,169 recoveries and 79,935 fatalities.

Russia has registered 11,656 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with the total count now reaching 221,344, the national coronavirus response center said.

Spain has recorded 123 new COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest daily increase since March 18 when 107 fatalities were registered, the Health Ministry said.

Italy has registered a record-low number of 744 COVID-19 new cases in the past 24 hours, and the total number of patients in intensive care has dropped below 1,000, the Department of Civil Protection said.

Five new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus pandemic is believed to have started in December, the Hubei Province Health Commission said.

Turkey registered 1,114 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of cases reached 139,771, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Tunisia confirmed no new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours for the first time since early March, the Health Ministry said.

The Japanese capital city has confirmed 15 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, taking the total to 4,883 cases, Japanese media reported.

Switzerland has confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of those infected to 30,344, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Belarus has increased by 933 over the past 24 hours bringing the total toll of those infected to 23,906, the country's Health Ministry said.

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that slowly removing lockdowns is key to reviving economies, noting a "great deal of success" in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, but added that control measures are still needed.

Some regions across the US state of New York may start partial reopening as the pause order put in place to curb the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) transmission expires May 15, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing.

Transport for London, a UK government body responsible for the transport system in Greater London, said that it intended to gradually resume the operation of transport services, but warned that it will take time before the service levels reach those that were in place before the coronavirus pandemic.

The basic reproduction number or R0 of COVID-19 must be below one before regions in Russia can begin the first phase of easing social distancing measures imposed to curb the spread of the disease, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

Iranian authorities are planning to reopen schools, which were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, on May 16, spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabiei said.

The Israeli government said that it had further eased off the coronavirus-related quarantine, lifting the ban on visiting parks and allowing foreign arrivals to self-quarantine at home, among other measures.

The UK government's COVID-19 recovery strategy says that sports events may resume behind closed doors for broadcast beginning on June 1, which means that the 2019/20 season of England's Premier League would also restart.

Male workers in the lowest-skilled occupations have accounted for the highest rate of coronavirus-related deaths in England and Wales, while the fatality rate among medical personnel was not higher than in the general population, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a fresh report.

The number of unemployed Americans should start declining as the nation's businesses reopen this summer with money from $3 trillion in coronavirus (COVID-19) relief packages flowing through the economy, even if the next month's unemployment report for May shows jobless rate still rising due to the pandemic, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview.

An estimated 10 percent of the population of London has COVID-19 antibodies, and around 4 percent have them in rest of the country, the United Kingdom's government chief scientific adviser said

Residents of long-term medical care homes must be protected and supported given the high rate of COVID-19 infection in many of these facilities, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said.

Introducing obligatory coronavirus testing for tourists entering Switzerland would be pointless, and such a measure will definitely not be introduced, Swiss Ambassador to Moscow Yves Rossier told Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to make deductions of one minimum monthly wage from social security contributions paid by self-employed who have been most affected by the coronavirus pandemic this year.

The Canadian government announced new measures to help large businesses beset by the novel coronavirus pandemic in a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Turkey will not shut borders for foreign tourists despite the coronavirus pandemic, launching a special program of health certificates for this crucial industry to ensure the safety of guests and staff, minister of culture and tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said.

The City Hall of Paris has called on its residents to fill in an online form on its website to receive reusable protective masks in pharmacies free of charge.

The International Monetary Fund said in a statement that it approved a nearly $2.8 billion in emergency financial assistance to Egypt to address the balance of payments of gap stemming from the measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Austrian government will allocate 500 million Euros ($541 million) to help catering businesses, which resume work after a two-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic on May 15, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

Social media giant Twitter has introduced a new tool that will warn users of the content on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that is inaccurate or misleading, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Forward of Spain's Barcelona football club Lionel Messi made a donation of 500,000 euros ($540,000) to help combat the spread of the coronavirus in his native Argentina, the media reported.

There is no guarantee that a vaccine against COVID-19 will be developed, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Belarus has received 100,000 rapid tests from China to detect coronavirus antibodies, the Health Ministry said.

Only between 1-10 percent of people tested for the coronavirus are showing antibodies to it, the World Health Organization's technical lead on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said.

Russia has increased the number of tests for the coronavirus run per day from 2,500 to 170,000, reaching one of the highest levels in the world, President Vladimir Putin said.

Over 5.6 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 247,000 people across the country are under medical monitoring as suspected carriers, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.

A vaccine against COVID-19 will be available no earlier than in 2021, German education and Research Minister Anja Karliczek said.

Beijing expresses its protest against the toughening of the US visa regime for Chinese journalists and is ready to take retaliatory measures if Washington takes this step, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

The Trump administration is planning to accuse China of trying to steal novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine research conducted by US institutions, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.